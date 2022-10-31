D.L. Hughley says that Kanye West would already be in a conservatorship if he were a woman. The comedian made the statement while discussing West’s recent behavior with TMZ at LAX on Monday.

“If Kanye West was a female, if he had a vagina, he would already be in a conservatorship,” Hughley told the outlet. “Ask Wendy Williams and Britney Spears. And they didn’t do half the erratic stuff he did.”

NEW YORK, NY – JULY 11: D. L. Hughley visits Build to discuss his book “How Not to Get Shot: And Other Advice From White People” at Build Studio on July 11, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

From there, he clarified that he doesn’t believe West should actually be in a conservatorship. He also said that he doesn’t understand why West would compare himself to George Floyd or Emmett Till, as he has done in recent days.

The comments come as West has been suspended from Instagram, yet again, for violating the platform’s terms of service. Meta confirmed the action in a statement to Complex on Monday.

“We deleted content from @kanyewest for violating our policies and placed a restriction on the account,” a Meta spokesperson said via email. “We may place restrictions on accounts that repeatedly break our rules, for example, we may temporarily restrict them from posting, commenting, or sending DMs.”

West reportedly commented on the suspension on Parler, the social media app he’s recently expressed interest in purchasing.

“Got kicked off Instagram for 30 days for telling Russel Simmons that I was going to make ‘you know who’ have better contracts and business practices,” Ye wrote in a post on the platform. “Jesus is king.”

In addition to being removed from Instagram for the next month, West has also lost out on business deals with countless companies due to his recent behavior.

Check out Hughley's discussion with West at the link below.

