The beef between D.L. Hughley and Kanye West is well-documented. They seem unlikely to have tension, but following West’s anti-Semitic rants, Hughley came forward. The legendary comedian argued that if Kanye was a woman, he would be under conservatorship like Britney Spears.

In a new interview with VladTV, Hughley again tackles West’s controversies. “I really fault a lot of these people who are taking advantage,” he began. “Well, I can’t say they’re taking advantage.” However, he doesn’t understand why West’s team allows him to jump from one outlet to another, knowing he would make unhinged statements.

LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 28: Kanye West aka Ye is seen on October 28, 2022 in Los Angeles, California (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

Vlad brought up West stating that his mother, Michael Jordan’s father, and Bill Cosby’s son were all sacrificed. He also detailed the circumstances surrounding Donda West’s untimely death following cosmetic surgery. Vlad claims he investigated the story, and it was far from a sacrifice.

“I think that—biblically, Lucifer was a cherub. He was—his name means Morning Star. Lucifer was beautiful and he was God’s minister of music,” Hughley replied. “He was exalted, and he was perfect. And Lucifer had seen God. He knew that he was created by him. But Lucifer was so charismatic and so talented, he talked other angels in trying to bum rush heaven.”

“If talent and charisma is so mesmerizing, so intoxicating, it can make angels rise up against God,” Hughley continued. “It can make us alter our understanding of things. We’ll start to believe things. That is the most dangerous thing about what’s going on here.”

“It says a lot that a man who loves Hitler and Trump, it says a lot that you love those two people. And it says even more that people are contorting themselves to make that make sense.”

Meanwhile, after declaring his admiration of Adolf Hitler, saying Nazis aren’t all bad, and repeatedly speaking negatively about the Jewish community, West has been silent. He has promised he will attempt the presidential nomination in 2024, and it’s expected that he will reemerge with the details of his campaign.

Watch D.L. Hughley speak on Kanye West above.