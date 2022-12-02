Kanye found himself in a compromising position on Thursday as he appeared on Alex Jones’s InfoWars. Ye was joined by Nick Fuentes, who seems to be his best friend these days. As many of you already know, the appearance was a disaster, with Ye saying things like “I Like Hitler.”

Additionally, Ye took to Twitter following his big appearance. Although he was eventually suspended by Elon Musk, Ye was able to get in a shot at Kim Kardashian. The artist made the wild claim that he once caught Kim in bed with the likes of Chris Paul.

Ye arrives to the arena for the fight between Jamel Herring and Shakur Stevenson at State Farm Arena on October 23, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Getty Images)

Kanye Ventures Into Holocaust Denial

During his interview with Jones, he made some extremely disturbing comments about the Holocaust. When Jones brought up the fact that Hitler killed 6 million Jewish people, Kanye denied it. He said that the notion is ridiculous, and completely denied the existence of the genocide.

Furthermore, Ye had some very bizarre comments about Barack Obama. For instance, he said the former president wasn’t a black President. Instead, Kanye referred to him as a “Jewish President.” Even Alex Jones was shocked by the comments, although Ye was confident in his rhetoric.

For Kanye fans, this entire saga has been hard to watch. West is ruining his legacy before our very eyes and no one is trying to stop him. At this point, it feels like Fuentes, Milo Yiannapoulos, and Candace Owens are all taking advantage of Ye. Of course, West is a grown man who can make his own decisions. However, there is no doubt that this is a sad chapter in Ye’s historic career.

As mentioned previously, Ye was suspended from Twitter last night. The inciting incident for this was a Star of Davis he posted. The symbol had a Swastika inside of it, which was the last straw for many people, Elon Musk included.

