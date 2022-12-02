Kanye West was making headlines yesterday for all of the wrong reasons. By now, you are probably aware of the fact that Ye was on InfoWars with Alex Jones and Nick Fuentes. Subsequently, he offered up some ridiculous soundbites that included “I Like Hitler.” He also referred to himself as a Nazi.

Needless to say, Kanye is completely off the deep end right now. It is extremely difficult to come back from statements like this, and at this point, people couldn’t care less about a potential redemption story. Currently, we are witnessing one of the biggest falls from grace in history.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West attend the 2019 FGI Night Of Stars Gala at Cipriani Wall Street on October 24, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Kanye West Exposes Chris Paul

Additionally, Kanye West was on a bit of a Twitter spree last night. Among these tweets was a Star of David mixed with a Swastika. Ye knew he was about to be suspended, so he decided to unleash one final bombshell before being nuked from the website.

In the tweet down below, Kanye posted a picture of none other than Chris Paul. The caption to the post read “let’s break one last window before we get outa here. I caught this guy with Kim, good night.” Yes, that’s right. Kanye just accused Kim K of sleeping with Chris Paul.

Image via Kanye West on Twitter

Of course, this is a significant revelation as Paul is currently married. Making this kind of accusation could immediately blow up his marriage, although Ye does not seem to care. Either way, this completely came out of nowhere, and you can just imagine how shocked people were.

Overall, this was definitely a smokescreen for some of the insanity he spewed yesterday. Regardless, Ye made quite the impression before Elon Musk ultimately pulled the plug on someone who was supposedly one of his best friends.

[Via]