Days after it was announced that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s divorce was finalized, Chris Paul finds his name involved in their drama. Kardashian first filed for divorce in early 2021, but the split allegedly was an arduous process. West reportedly went through five divorce lawyers, many of which removed themselves from the case. This week, it was reported that the famous couple’s divorce was finalized, and quickly, the Rap mogul returned with controversial statements.

Aside from his anti-Semitism, Hitler compliments, and Nazi praise, West also targeted his ex. Before being booted from Twitter, West alleged he caught Kardashian with Paul—who is married. TMZ followed up the report with a statement from someone allegedly close to the situation.

“This is not true and sadly it’s an ongoing pattern with Kanye,” the person stated. “Attacking Kim to redirect everyone’s attention after a day of crazy antics where he has said every hateful and offensive thing he can possibly dream of.”

“He has a history of falsely accusing her of also having affairs with Meek Mill, Drake and countless others,” the source continued. “Kanye has for years deflected his own awful behavior, infidelities and obsession with porn and sex addiction to abuse and slut shame Kim. She wants to be left alone so she can focus on the well-being of their children.”

Chris Paul standing in the kitchen looking at Twitter tryna figure out how he’s going to explain that Kanye tweet to his wife pic.twitter.com/zZ7qC7jCcn — Dylan Park-Pettiford (@dyllyp) December 2, 2022

These accusations against West don’t come as a surprise for those keeping up with pop culture. As the source stated, since announcing their breakup, West has regularly gone after Kardashian. Her family has also caught a few strays, especially “Mom-ager” matriarch Kris Jenner.

His antics have caused concern among his peers and those who call West a friend. The public is expecting to hear more from the Donda hitmaker, especially as he pushes forward with his bid for president.

Kanye really admitted to liking Hitler earlier and then decided to drop this Chris Paul bomb before bed. This man said pic.twitter.com/ueCaalj2hl — Mimi (@Princess_Mia_95) December 2, 2022

Chris Paul catching a stray in the middle of Kanye’s nazi propaganda tour pic.twitter.com/QwdyA1iIiD — Herbo (@ManLikeGinola) December 2, 2022

Kanye: Hitler ain’t all that bad…



OH! And Chris Paul slept with my wife!! pic.twitter.com/EAT3SfEHjV — Teddy Perkins (@PoeticSage) December 2, 2022

