Kim Kardashian Denies Kanye’s Chris Paul Allegations: Report
Before being booted off of Twitter, Ye took aim at his ex-wife and the NBA star.
Days after it was announced that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s divorce was finalized, Chris Paul finds his name involved in their drama. Kardashian first filed for divorce in early 2021, but the split allegedly was an arduous process. West reportedly went through five divorce lawyers, many of which removed themselves from the case. This week, it was reported that the famous couple’s divorce was finalized, and quickly, the Rap mogul returned with controversial statements.
Aside from his anti-Semitism, Hitler compliments, and Nazi praise, West also targeted his ex. Before being booted from Twitter, West alleged he caught Kardashian with Paul—who is married. TMZ followed up the report with a statement from someone allegedly close to the situation.
Read More: Kanye West Claims He Caught Kim K In Bed With Chris Paul
“This is not true and sadly it’s an ongoing pattern with Kanye,” the person stated. “Attacking Kim to redirect everyone’s attention after a day of crazy antics where he has said every hateful and offensive thing he can possibly dream of.”
“He has a history of falsely accusing her of also having affairs with Meek Mill, Drake and countless others,” the source continued. “Kanye has for years deflected his own awful behavior, infidelities and obsession with porn and sex addiction to abuse and slut shame Kim. She wants to be left alone so she can focus on the well-being of their children.”
Read More: Kanye West’s Chris Paul-Kim K Revelation Had Twitter In Shambles
These accusations against West don’t come as a surprise for those keeping up with pop culture. As the source stated, since announcing their breakup, West has regularly gone after Kardashian. Her family has also caught a few strays, especially “Mom-ager” matriarch Kris Jenner.
His antics have caused concern among his peers and those who call West a friend. The public is expecting to hear more from the Donda hitmaker, especially as he pushes forward with his bid for president.
[via]