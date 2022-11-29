It has been a long, winding road, but Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are officially divorced. Kardashian first filed for divorce back in February 2021, but getting to this point has been a struggle. We’ve reported on updates regarding the proceedings, including information about West not being able to hold onto a divorce attorney. It was stated that he went through at least five different lawyers before the divorce was finalized.

Nevertheless, TMZ reports Kardashian and West have agreed upon terms. The outlet states that the former couple will share custody of their four young children with “equal access” to them. However, it is rumored that the children will primarily live with their mother.

(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Read More: Kanye West Skips Kim Kardashian Divorce Deposition Ahead Of December Trial

Additionally, despite being a billionaire, Kardashian will collect child support. West has endured several financial setbacks in recent weeks following his ongoing anti-Semitism. He will reportedly dish out $200K per month in child support and is “responsible for 50% of their kids’ educational expenses, including tuition. He’s also responsible for 50% of their children’s security expenses.”

As far as disagreements about the children are concerned, the parents will turn to mediation if things get tense. Both must participate, and if not, the person who fails to show up loses their right to finalize the decision.

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Read More: Kanye West Loses 5th Divorce Attorney As Proceedings With Kim Kardashian Continue

“As for property, the division of assets is in accordance with their prenup,” reports TMZ. “And, according to the prenup, both Kim and Kanye waived spousal support.

Both Kardashian and West have entertained new relationships during their divorce. Kardashian famously dated Pete Davidson, while Ye has been linked to Julia Fox and Chaney Jones.

[via]