Drake and Kanye West were embroiled in a massive feud just about a year ago. This took place during the release of Donda and Certified Lover Boy. There were plenty of subliminal being thrown back and forth, however, Drake was a bit more direct with his hate.

Since that time, Kanye and Drake have made up. They did the “Free Larry Hoover” benefit concert together, and Ye has been quick to give his old nemesis his flowers. These days, however, Kanye has gone off the deep end. For instance, he took to Twitter last night where he accused Chris Paul of sleeping with Kim Kardashian.

Image via Kanye West Twitter

Did Drake Know Something We Didn’t?

Following Kanye’s claims, many took to Twitter with an old Drake photo that suggests he always knew about the Chris Paul affair. As you can see in the image below, the artist and two friends can be seen wearing Chris Paul jerseys. This was paired with the caption “September 3 CLB.” Drizzy is the king of subliminals, so it is easy to see why people think he was taking shots at Ye.

“Drake was playing mind games the whole time with Kanye back when when CLB was dropping?” one dan asked on Twitter. “Had all the homies in a Chris Paul Jersey while he was beefing with Kanye. Damn.”

Drake was playing mind games the whole time with Kanye back when when CLB was dropping? Had all the homies in a Chris Paul Jersey while he was beefing with Kanye. Damn https://t.co/Xpd6rji7Yg — Doug (@OutsideKingg) December 2, 2022

With lyrics like “Linking with the opps, bitch, I did that shit for J. Prince / Bitch, I did it for the mob ties” on “Circo Loco,” it appears as though maybe Drake never cared for squashing the Ye beef. No matter what, this latest image proves that the artist is always two steps ahead of everyone else. Overall, it’s impressive that he kept something like that in the tuck for so long.

This Kanye saga has certainly been upsetting to watch. He was recently suspended from Twitter, and his praise for Hitler has shocked those who used to consider themselves fans. Hopefully, someone intervenes before it is too late.

