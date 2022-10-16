Kanye West says that Drake is the “greatest rapper ever” in a teaser clip for his upcoming appearance on Drink Champs. Sharing the clip on Twitter, Saturday night, N.O.R.E. wrote they he’ll “own the internet” for the rest of the weekend.

“Drake is the greatest rapper ever,” West says in the interview.

(Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

From there, N.O.R.E asks Ye about his recent social media post regarding Kris Jenner and Drake.

“Yeah, that was hard. You know what it means,” Kanye replied. “Corey [Gamble] know what it means.”

West’s Drink Champs interview comes after he was recently pulled as a guest for Maverick Carter and LeBron James’s The Shop: Uninterrupted. Carter explained the decision, saying that West used “hate speech” during the canceled interview.

“Unfortunately, he used The Shop to reiterate more hate speech and extremely dangerous stereotypes,” Carter said in a statement. “We have made the decision not to air this episode or any of Kanye’s remarks.”

West’s Instagram page was also restricted after he shared antisemitic posts on the platform.

Be on the lookout for Ye’s full appearance on Drink Champs this weekend. West previously appeared on the show back in 2021.

Check out a clip from Ye’s upcoming Drink Champs interview below.

I own the internet for the whole weekend I’ll give it back soon #drinkchamps pic.twitter.com/VmZpuo3X73 — N.O.R.E (@noreaga) October 16, 2022

[Via]