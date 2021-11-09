Kanye West has turned in some of the most iconic interviews in hip-hop history.

From his early appearances on MTV and VH1, to telling Zane Lowe he thinks he's a God, to his proclamation that Sway Calloway did not have the answers, Ye always brings his A game to sit-down interviews, and his recent appearance on Drink Champs was no exception.

When it was first announced that Ye would appear on DJ EFN and N.O.R.E.'s interview show, the internet didn't know what to expect. Drink Champs had turned out some of the most revealing interviews in hip-hop history, but it was unclear if Ye was going to play ball.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Just a couple minutes into the interview, however, it became clear that he was definitely going to play ball, and he was going to take every shot from the opening tip to the final buzzer. During the two-and-a-half hour interview, Ye addressed everything from his beef with Drake to his divorce with Kim Kardashian, and sent a couple heat-seeking missiles at Big Sean and John Legend.

After the last couple months saw Kanye gallivanting around Europe and the United States wearing a bunch of weird masks and questionable Balenciaga x Crocs rubber boots, his Drink Champs appearance was the first time we'd heard unfiltered Ye in quite some time, and according to a press release from REVOLT, it is "on track to be the most viewed Hip Hop interview of all time."

Brandon Magnus/Getty Images

Racking up 2M viewers in just 12 hours, Ye immediately trended on Twitter and the buzz surrounding Drink Champs has only grown since. Four days after the interview was initially posted, Ye's Drink Champs episode now boasts 6.3M views on YouTube and that number will surely increase as time goes on.

Check out Ye's full interview below, and let us know what you think of his Drink Champs appearance being on pace to be the biggest hip-hop interview of all time.