Last week, Drink Champs unveiled the latest episode of their podcast featuring a very special guest, Kanye West. It was a two-and-a-half-hour episode that touched on everything from Jay-Z and The Blueprint to his marital problems and his issues with Drake. There was a lot to unpack in the interview, especially as responses from various people who Kanye West called out began surfacing.



Brad Barket/Getty Images

It seems there's more, though. Drink Champs announced that they'll be debuting part two of their interview with Kanye West this Thursday. The intense trailer that was shared on the podcast's official Instagram page included a few clips from the previous episode before cutting to a seemingly infuriated Kanye West. "So, we can't meet? We can't have a conversation? Y'all stupid mothafuckas. What the fuck is wrong with you?" Kanye says, though there's no indication of who he's speaking about in that particular clip.

Considering the entire premise of the show is for N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN to get their guests drunk, part two of the Kanye West interview is likely to be more explosive than part one.

REVOLT recently confirmed that the latest episode of Drink Champs featuring Ye broke the viewership record for the network. If part two is as heated as the trailer seems, then maybe they'll set a new record by next weekend.