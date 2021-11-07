N.O.R.E. celebrated the success of his new interview with Kanye West for the podcast, Drink Champs, in a post on Instagram, Friday. Noreaga shared a screenshot of him face-timing with West after the interview was published.

"Yeah they saying interview of the YEAR YE!!! They also calling me NORE YE Ga!!!" he wrote on his Instagram. "The yalla getting to the yande!!! Yalla to many views to count imma stay home and drink water !!! praise gawd!!!"



Phillip Faraone / Getty Images

West's interview on Drink Champs went viral for multiple comments he made throughout the discussion.

The Donda rapper spoke candidly about numerous other artists, including Big Sean, who West says he regrets signing.

"No, I'm saying that the worst thing I've ever done is sign Big Sean," West remarked. "Nah man, they let that—I know this man mama, bro. You know what I'm saying? I changed this man family and both John Legend and Big Sean when I ran for office got used quick by the Democrats to combat they boy that actually changed they life. And that's some sell-out sh*t and I don't rock with neither of them and I need my apology."

West also called out Just Blaze during the interview.



