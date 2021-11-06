If you were lucky enough to catch Jay-Z on Twitter Spaces, then you have already heard the Rap mogul's reaction to Kanye West's Drink Champs appearance. Ye's sitdown with the Revolt series has been the subject of ongoing conversations as the rapper did not hold back in targeting his peers during the candid tell-all, but it was his remarks about Just Blaze that Jay-Z deemed to be "unfair."

There were several producers that worked on Jay's sixth studio album The Blueprint, including Kanye West and Just Blaze. On Drink Champs, Ye was asked to pick the better producer, Swizz Beatz or Blaze, and he ranted about the latter being a copycat on Hov's record. However, that isn't how things went down, said Jay-Z.



Larry Busacca / Staff / Getty Images

While on Twitter Spaces, Jay was asked about his thoughts on Ye's interview. "Nore sent me a piece and I've seen a couple pieces. I think, again, everyone is entitled to their opinion and everyone can, sees things through their own lens," said the Roc Nation icon. "Some of it could be true, some of it may not be true, but that's the lens that you see it through, so you just speaking to your truth."

"I think the one thing I would say out of the, all the pieces I've seen is...the Just Blaze thing was a bit unfair," he continued. "'Cause if you're making an album, you're creating an album and the assignment is Soul samples, everyone's coming with Soul... Everyone created for the project. The thing was, the baby was The Blueprint and I think everyone should be prized for what we created. It's in, I don't know what you call that, the Library of Congress or something. It's something that we all should be proud of and everyone should be prized for their contributions."



Johnny Nunez / Contributor / Getty Images

"Everyone ha a contribution, I will say, and I don't think anyone was copying off of anyone... We all had the assignment and created this one body of work." Aside from that one portion, Mr. Carter chalks the remainder of West's remarks up as him sharing his opinions and thoughts.

