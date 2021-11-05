The shenanigans have already begun now that Kanye West's Drink Champs appearance has hit the internet. We're only in the first moments of the episode and already clips are beginning to make the rounds. We're kicking things off with a snippet shared by the L.A. Leakers where Kanye is seen speaking about Big Sean, and it was a mention that the Detroit rapper expected.

After the teaser trailer was released earlier today (November 4), Sean tweeted, "I just got asked to be on the next Drink Champs so I’m assuming Ye talkin [crying laughing emojis]." He was more correct than we're sure he expected.



Kevin Winter/MTV1415 / Contributor / Getty Images

In the viral Drink Champs clip, Noreaga asked West, "Pusha [T] or Big Sean?" and the question seemed to light a fire under Ye.

"Oh, I love this!! Let me tell you," West began before he got up and grabbed a "R.I.P." headstone prop. "I already decided that when I die, on my tombstone it's gonna stay, 'I deserve to be here because I signed Big Sean." The crowd erupted in laughter but it was clearly an uncomfortable moment. Still, Noreaga wanted to know Kanye's answer to his question and interpreted the dramatics as West choosing Sean.

"No, I'm saying that the worst thing I've ever done is sign Big Sean," answered West. Yet, still, Noreaga told everyone to clap because he misheard Ye's answer, thinking he said "best." When he learned what was actually said, Nore was shocked.

"Nah man, they let that—I know this man mama, bro," said Ye. "You know what I'm saying? I changed this man family and both John Legend and Big Sean when I ran for office got used quick by the Democrats to combat they boy that actually changed they life. And that's some sell-out sh*t and I don't rock with neither of them and I need my apology."

"N*ggas is scared." Recently, Big Sean revealed that his time with Ye's G.O.O.D. Music had come to an end. Check out the clip from Drink Champs, a Black Effect Network podcast, below.



