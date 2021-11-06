Kanye West’s recent stint on Drink Champs has been raising the eyebrows of people everywhere – but not Kim Kardashian’s. According to E! News, the mother of four heard Ye’s cries of wanting to reconcile their family, but she’s simply not interested.

The “Jesus Walks” artist is reportedly “holding out hope and wishes they could still work it out.” During his interview with N.O.R.E and DJ EFN, he expressed a similar sentiment, saying, “[It’s] no joke to me. My kids want their parents to stay together. I want their parents – I want us to be together.”

Ye also addressed the starlet’s recent opening monologue on Saturday Night Live, where she publicly acknowledged the couple’s split. “SNL making my wife say ‘I divorced him’ on TV because they just wanted to get that bar off, and I have never seen the papers. We’re not even divorced.”

A source close to the KKW Beauty founder told E!, “there’s no chance for reconciliation at this point,” and a second source added that Kardashian is “not surprised” by her estranged husband’s comments. “[Kim] tried for a long, long time” to make the pair’s marriage work, but eventually “reached her breaking point.”

The 41-year-old hosting SNL seemed to be a pretty major catalyst. Not only did her comment seemingly trigger Ye, but the experience also allowed her to cross paths with comedian Pete Davidson, who she’s been spending plenty of time with over the last week.

Earlier today reported that the two were rumoured to have been very touchy during their Staten Island dinner date, and the word on the street is that West isn’t too impressed with the new pairing – he’s even unfollowed the mother of his children on Instagram.

Check out Ye’s full episode of Drink Champs to see more of his antics below.

[Via]