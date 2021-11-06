According to TMZ, the ongoing romance between Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian is “more than a weeklong fling.” The two stars were spotted out together on multiple date nights around New York this week, and witnesses at both Zero Bond and Campania say that they looked “very comfortable with each other.”

Apparently the Saturday Night Live cast member has been a perfect gentleman, even charming KKW‘s friends on their evenings out together. On Tuesday, they headed to Staten Island where they enjoyed a secluded rooftop dinner at Campina. Rumour has it that the owner of the establishment is a friend of the actor’s, and personally took care of them all night. Staff members reportedly weren’t allowed upstairs, where the stars were allegedly packing on the PDA.





On Wednesday evening, the SKIMS CEO and her new beau went to Zero Bond (an exclusive NYC club), and Davidson even called ahead with his credit card to ensure that no one else would end up footing the bill at the end of the night.

As the gossip site notes, several people have shared their doubts about KKW and the King of Staten Island star, but after seeing how well he blends in with some of the socialite’s best friends, more and more people are becoming sold on the idea of Kim and Pete seriously pairing up.

The mother of four is reportedly “excited about dating again,” but will take her time before jumping into anything. Davidson was apparently very professional while working with her on SNL, and waited until the episode had wrapped before making his move.

Do you think that Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian are in it for the long haul? Let us know below.

[Via]