There’s no denying that Kanye West, now known as Ye, is a controversial figure. People look forward to when the rapper does interviews due to his unpredictable nature, and during a recent stint on Drink Champs, the “Famous” rapper certainly didn’t disappoint.

It’s hard to predict what will come out of his mouth when he’s sober, so N.O.R.E only upped the ante by giving his pal a blunt and some drinks to help set the vibe. During the two and a half hour episode, Ye and co. were able to cover plenty of ground, talking about everything from Soulja Boy being left off DONDA to his beef with a handful of other stars.

At one point during the interview, the father of four said that “the worst thing” he’s ever done is sign “Guap” rapper, Big Sean. “I changed this man family and both John Legend and Big Sean when I ran for office got used quick by the Democrats to combat they boy that actually changed they life. And that's some sell-out sh*t and I don't rock with neither of them and I need my apology," Ye said, also addressing the current status of his relationship with his vocalist friend.

Elsewhere in the interview, the “Flashing Lights” hitmaker addressed his beef with Canadian rapper Drake. West said that he’d win “in any situation” against Drizzy in a Verzuz battle, and also cleared up the long-standing rumour that the “Over” artist slept with his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian West.

“Drake is like, 'You know, I never fucked Kim.' But I was like, 'But you acted like you did. You got bars that's like, 'Hidden Hills, give your wife the chills,' it's like somebody is throwing a marble and hiding their hand or something,” Ye told N.O.R.E and DJ EFN.

“All that's disrespectful. [It's] to the point that Kim is like, 'I don't listen to this n***a anymore. This n***a acting like he fucked,' and we never really had that conversation. 'Oh, I never fucked Kim.' No, but what about, did you ever DM her? Everything else around it 'cause it ain't about just the actual act of it.”

The interview was only uploaded yesterday, but listeners have already been having a field day reacting to Ye’s on-air antics.

Check out the full episode of Drink Champs featuring Kanye West below.