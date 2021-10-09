The big day has finally arrived. Tonight, Kim Kardashian will be making her Saturday Night Live debut in New York City, with Halsey joining her as the musical entertainment for the evening.

TMZ reports that the mother of four landed in the Big Apple on Monday, and that she’s been working 20-hour days since then. Apparently, call times are as early as 5 or 6 AM, and some of the rehearsals have gone on as late as 3 AM. We are in the city that never sleeps, after all.

Sources told the gossip site that Kardashian has been taking on the task at hand incredibly well, with no complaints and no drama. The 40-year-old is “laser focused” and wants to deliver as this evening’s host.

While KKW stays busy prepping for SNL, TMZ also happened to spot Kanye West hanging out with Michael Cohen, the former lawyer of Donald Trump.

As you may know, Ye was once a huge supporter of the 45th president, often starting controversy by wearing a MAGA hat or visiting Trump in his Oval Office. It currently remains unclear how he feels about the businessman, although Cohen has made it abundantly clear that he no longer favours his old client.

Surprisingly, TMZ also caught some snapshots of West at JFK last night, seemingly heading out of New York before his wife takes the stage tonight. On the bright side, he’s reportedly already helped her with her opening monologue, and other comedy legends like Jim Belushi, Amy Schumer, and Dave Chapelle have been giving our host plenty of tips.

Do you plan on tuning in tonight? Comment below and let us know.

[Via] [Via]