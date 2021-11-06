As you’ve probably heard by now, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been cozying up to one another since the former appeared on an episode of Saturday Night Live last months. The headlines began when a photo of the famous “friends” holding hands on a rollercoaster at Knott’s Scary Farm went viral, and have been running rampant ever since.

Earlier this week, KKW arrived in New York to attend the WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards, where she was honoured for her work on SKIMS, her beloved shape wear company. It didn’t take long for the mother of four to link up with Davidson, who treated her to a romantic dinner at a Staten Island restaurant where they reportedly looked very comfortable together.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

On Wednesday night, the SNL co-stars hit the town once again, this time visiting a super exclusive New York club. It’s been said that Kim’s friends were doubting the longevity of the pairing, but after meeting her new beau, they’ve changed their tone and now think that he he fits right in with the group.

For most of 2021, the reality star has been working out a divorce from her husband, Kanye West. According to Us Weekly, he’s ”not happy” with his estranged wife’s behaviour as of late. The site reports that Ye is “trying to stay upbeat and move on with his life,” but he’s still “hurting.”





Sources have said that the “Jail” rapper is “very grateful” for Kardashian helping him with the DONDA rollout and he “wants to stay on good terms” with their children and long-term peace being his main priorities. It’s also worth noting that the rapper no longer follows his wife on Instagram at the time of publication.

If you were Kanye West, how would you be feeling right now? Let us know below.

[Via]