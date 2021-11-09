J. Prince and Larry Hoover are pushing together to help Kanye West and Drake mend their relationship, according to a new video posted to the Rap-A-Lot CEO's Instagram page. In the post, Ye stands next to J. Prince as he reads a message to Drake off of his phone, asking the CLB rapper to join him on stage in Los Angeles in December to publicly squash their beef.



Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

"I'm making this video to address the ongoing back-and-forth with myself and Drake. Both me and Drake have taken shots at each other and it's time to put it to rest," Kanye says. "I'm asking Drake on December 7th to join me on stage as a special guest to share the two biggest albums of the year. Live in Los Angeles with the ultimate purpose being to free Larry Hoover."

Kanye West then explains that the two of them coming together can truly make a difference in the fight for Hoover's freedom. "I believe that this event won't only being awareness to our cause but prove to people everywhere how much more we could accomplish when lay our pride to the side and come together," Ye concluded.

J. Prince detailed the backstory of his meeting with Kanye. Prince wrote that he met with Kanye West at Rothko Chapel in Houston this weekend. Prince relayed a message from Larry Hoover who asked for Kanye West and Drake to make peace.

"I met with Ye to pass on the message from my brother Larry Hoover who said he would like to see peace between the two of them," he wrote. "Ye received this well and said thanks because he never had anyone that sat him down and explained things to him the way I did. I’m looking forward to all of us working together in unison to elevate our communities around the world."

This comes on the heels of Kanye West's interview on Drink Champs where he addressed his feud with Drake including the apparent passive-aggressive jabs the Canadian rapper makes. Part two of the interview is supposedly coming on Friday which could very well exasperate their issues further but maybe Drake ends up agreeing to pop up at the December 7th show with Chubbs by his side.

Check out the video below. Do you think Drake will accept the olive branch?