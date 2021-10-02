J. Prince says that Kanye West and Drake are working together to help Larry Hoover, co-founder of Gangster Disciples, who is serving a controversial prison sentence for a murder in 1973 as well as charges of conspiracy, extortion, money laundering, and more. Hoover was sentenced to six life sentences.

"IF YOU FAIL TO PLAN YOU PLAN TO FAIL," Prince wrote on Instagram, Saturday. "Good plans in the making to free our brother Larry Hoover with the support of @champagnepapi and @kanyewest #TheArtandScienceOfRespect."

"To be continued..." he added.



Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

West has advocated in favor of clemency for Hoover at numerous points in recent years. In 2018, the Chicago rapper met with former President Donald Trump in an attempt to work out a course of action to help Hoover.

“There’s infinite amounts of the universe and there’s alternate universe,” West said at the time. “So it’s very important for me to get Hoover out because in an alternate universe, I am him and I have to go and get him free. Because he was doing positive inside Chicago just like I’m moving back to Chicago, and it’s not just about, you know, getting on stage and being an entertainer and having a monolithic voice that’s forced to be a specific part.”

West also featured Hoover's son, Larry Hoover Jr., on his newest album, Donda.