21 Savage & Future Hop On FaceTime After Swapping Subliminal Disses

In the midst of 21 Savage trying to heal the Atlanta rap scene, him and Future butted heads for a short minute on Twitter (X).

The project had some splashy collabs, including one with Drake on "MR RECOUP." However, it appears that the Slaughter Gang CEO is going to have a middling and/or disappointing first week. It's been reported that projections are at just 53,000. In comparison to his 2024 project, american dream, its roughly half of what he brought in then (133,000).

It's unclear why Future wanted to challenge 21 in the first place as they have never shown any animosity towards one another before. But it's good to see that their good and that rappers in the scene, like Savage, are doing what they can to rebuild what was once a tight knit community.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.