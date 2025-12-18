21 Savage & Future Hop On FaceTime After Swapping Subliminal Disses

The state of Atlanta in terms of its rap community is not in the healthiest of places. Young Thug and Gunna are still at odds. Things feel weird between Quavo and Offset. And as of yesterday, it seemed 21 Savage and Future were going to be butting heads.
Thankfully, though, the trap icons were able to shut it down quickly. In the midst of 21 trying to end those aforementioned tensions on his X, he tweeted out that he felt he was the "realest" for playing mediator. Per theJasmineBrand and DJ Akademiks, this supposedly caught Pluto's attention.
"DA BIGGEST N DIS $H*T [eagle emoji]," he responded subliminally. Savage then hit back without tagging Future, "The biggest change all the time [dagger emoji double eyes emoji]."
But instead of going down a verbally violent path, Future extended peaceful words. "Bigger than da net. US," and "@21savage u my lil brother for infinity. US 6."
His "X" collaborator was more than receptive towards him by apologizing. "@1future I apologize my brother I should of called you first... Us!!!"
Moreover, at some point during the night, Big Bank orchestrated a FaceTime so they could bury the hatchet even more.
What Happened To The Streets? First Week Sales
It's unclear why Future wanted to challenge 21 in the first place as they have never shown any animosity towards one another before. But it's good to see that their good and that rappers in the scene, like Savage, are doing what they can to rebuild what was once a tight knit community.
Hopefully, the rest follow suit.
In other news, 21 Savage is awaiting where he's going to be debuting on the Hot 200 chart. Last Friday, he dropped his sort-of surprise fourth album, WHAT HAPPENED TO THE STREETS?
The project had some splashy collabs, including one with Drake on "MR RECOUP." However, it appears that the Slaughter Gang CEO is going to have a middling and/or disappointing first week. It's been reported that projections are at just 53,000. In comparison to his 2024 project, american dream, its roughly half of what he brought in then (133,000).