21 Savage Asks Young Thug To Forgive Gunna And End Their Beef

21 Savage reached out to both Young Thug and Gunna on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, asking them both to end their ongoing feud. In a series of candid posts, he reminded them that they still have love for one another.

Tagging both of them, he wrote: "Yall n****s fix that sh*t yall love each other n***a you knew gunna wasn’t no gangster when he told the first time and we swept it under the rug for you you know he wasn’t tryna leave you to hang n***a f*ck the streets we ain’t get sh*t but trauma from that sh*t."

Turning his attention to Lil Baby, 21 continued: "You one of the realest young n****s out this sh*t admit slime was moving the goal post and we was standing behind him cuz we love him my brother."

As he started getting backlash for the posts, 21 added: "Last year I was the realest n***a for tryna stop thug from exposing gunna now im fake lol."

Young Thug & Gunna's Beef

21 Savage's posts come after Young Thug appeared to take a shot at Gunna on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday night. His former collaborator had shared a heartfelt statement about keeping a "good heart" on Instagram, to which Thug seemingly responded: "N***a acting like he the victim, lol."