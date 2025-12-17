21 Savage Asks Young Thug To Forgive Gunna And End Their Beef

Young Thug has been at odds with Gunna ever since he accepted a plea deal to get out of jail in the YSL RICO case.

21 Savage reached out to both Young Thug and Gunna on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, asking them both to end their ongoing feud. In a series of candid posts, he reminded them that they still have love for one another.

Tagging both of them, he wrote: "Yall n****s fix that sh*t yall love each other n***a you knew gunna wasn’t no gangster when he told the first time and we swept it under the rug for you you know he wasn’t tryna leave you to hang n***a f*ck the streets we ain’t get sh*t but trauma from that sh*t."

Turning his attention to Lil Baby, 21 continued: "You one of the realest young n****s out this sh*t admit slime was moving the goal post and we was standing behind him cuz we love him my brother."

As he started getting backlash for the posts, 21 added: "Last year I was the realest n***a for tryna stop thug from exposing gunna now im fake lol."

Young Thug & Gunna's Beef

21 Savage's posts come after Young Thug appeared to take a shot at Gunna on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday night. His former collaborator had shared a heartfelt statement about keeping a "good heart" on Instagram, to which Thug seemingly responded: "N***a acting like he the victim, lol."

Thug previously admitted that he doesn't expect to make amends with Gunna during an appearance on the Its Up There podcast in September. "I think I'm just in the unpacking phase," he explained at the time. "It ain't even about not f*cking with you because I want him to just understand why I feel like it shouldn't happen again because I'm not gonna be able to look at you the same no matter what. We can get a trillion dollars together, I'm still not gonna be able to look at you the way I looked at you before we went to jail. We love each other, we're just going our own ways. Sometimes you do that.”

