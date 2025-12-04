Gunna Continues To Push Back Against Young Thug Snitching Allegations

BY Caroline Fisher 592 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Gunna Push Back Snitching Allegations Hip Hop News
February 19, 2022; Cleveland, OH, USA; Gunna (left) and Lil Baby (right) during the 2022 NBA All-Star Saturday Night at Rocket Mortgage Field House. Kyle Terada / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Gunna was recently spotted at LIV Nightclub in Miami with Offset, rapping along to one specific line from a G Herbo song.

Snitching allegations have followed Gunna for years since he decided to take a plea deal in the YSL RICO case. Despite this, he continues to deny turning his back on his co-defendants, including his former friend and collaborator Young Thug. He was even recently spotted at LIV Nightclub in Miami with Offset, rapping along to G Herbo's track "Went Legit." Notably, he leaned into one line in particular.

The line in question is "I ain't snitchin' on my mans, n***a, f*ck a fed tap," as seen in a clip shared by FearBuck on X.

The clip was captured just hours after the release of Lil Baby's new album, The Leaks. One song on the album, "Superman," first leaked in August. At the time, it featured a verse in which Young Thug called Gunna out by name.

“Only reason I f**ked with you Gunna, it was cause of Troup," he rapped. On the final version of the song, however, Gunna's name is omitted.

Read More: Young Thug Removes Gunna Diss From Lil Baby Collab

Young Thug & Gunna Beef

It's unclear exactly why this is the case, though some fans speculate that Young Thug is ready to put the past behind him. For the most part, he's kept fairly quiet about his falling out with Gunna, but he opened up about where they stand now during an appearance on the Its Up There podcast in September.

He revealed that while he's not interested in working with Gunna again, he still has love for him.

"I think I'm just in the unpacking phase," he shared at the time. "It ain't even about not f*cking with you because I want him to just understand why I feel like it shouldn't happen again because I'm not gonna be able to look at you the same no matter what. We can get a trillion dollars together. I'm still not gonna be able to look at you the way I looked at you before we went to jail. We love each other, we're just going our own ways. Sometimes you do that.”

Read More: Yak Gotti Issues A Heartfelt Apology To Lil Duke And Shouts Out Gunna

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Young Thug Removes Gunna Diss Lil Baby Hip Hop News Music Young Thug Removes Gunna Diss From Lil Baby Collab 2.0K
BET Hip Hop Awards 2021 - Red Carpet Music Young Thug Still Has Love For Gunna But There's A Catch 1.6K
Young Thug Album Release Party For PUNK Music Young Thug Admits He's Unlikely To Speak With Gunna Any Time Soon 862
Celebrities Attend Boston Celtics v Atlanta Hawks Music Young Thug Breaks Silence On Viral "UY Scuti" Rumor 1.9K
Comments 0