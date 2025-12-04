Snitching allegations have followed Gunna for years since he decided to take a plea deal in the YSL RICO case. Despite this, he continues to deny turning his back on his co-defendants, including his former friend and collaborator Young Thug. He was even recently spotted at LIV Nightclub in Miami with Offset, rapping along to G Herbo's track "Went Legit." Notably, he leaned into one line in particular.

The line in question is "I ain't snitchin' on my mans, n***a, f*ck a fed tap," as seen in a clip shared by FearBuck on X.

The clip was captured just hours after the release of Lil Baby's new album, The Leaks. One song on the album, "Superman," first leaked in August. At the time, it featured a verse in which Young Thug called Gunna out by name.

“Only reason I f**ked with you Gunna, it was cause of Troup," he rapped. On the final version of the song, however, Gunna's name is omitted.

Read More: Young Thug Removes Gunna Diss From Lil Baby Collab

Young Thug & Gunna Beef

It's unclear exactly why this is the case, though some fans speculate that Young Thug is ready to put the past behind him. For the most part, he's kept fairly quiet about his falling out with Gunna, but he opened up about where they stand now during an appearance on the Its Up There podcast in September.

He revealed that while he's not interested in working with Gunna again, he still has love for him.

"I think I'm just in the unpacking phase," he shared at the time. "It ain't even about not f*cking with you because I want him to just understand why I feel like it shouldn't happen again because I'm not gonna be able to look at you the same no matter what. We can get a trillion dollars together. I'm still not gonna be able to look at you the way I looked at you before we went to jail. We love each other, we're just going our own ways. Sometimes you do that.”