Yak Gotti has issued a public apology to his former collaborator, Lil Duke. Taking to his Instagram Story, he shared a screenshot of himself listening to their track, "Migo," and added in the caption: "Day 1 sh*t." Further elaborating on their relationship, he added: "To my n***a Duke, I still love ya broski. I apologize if I ever wronged ya." In another post, Gotti praised Gunna, writing: "U deserve yo flowers my G. Still with that when u ain't lookin."

When No Jumper shared the posts on Instagram, fans in the comments section praised the move. "My nephew is a real one! We on some POSITIVE VIBES ish," one user wrote. Another countered: "Relay that to him then why does everything have to be over social media."

Why Are Yak Gotti & Lil Duke Beefing?

Despite working together several times over the years, Yak Gotti and Lil Duke's relationship has soured as of late. Earlier this year, Duke accused Gotti of allegedly cooperating with the authorities.

"Just heard this n***a say I broke his heart," Duke wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter). "[laughing emoji]. Ah n***a that was In there talking bout me like ah dog we understand you told the cops that was your gun but why tell them you gave it to me to get back at a rival (which was in my plea) those was your words smh you the weird one."

In more posts, he added: "Who was about to shoot dat choppa. Shid he was (which is me) I can’t shoot & drive [laughing emoji] p.s these are not my words I would never say dat... I ain’t see dat footage until 2023 yall sh*t broke my heart too."