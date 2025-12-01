Yak Gotti Issues A Heartfelt Apology To Lil Duke And Shouts Out Gunna

BY Cole Blake 217 Views
Young Stoner Life Meet &amp; Greet
EAST POINT, GEORGIA - APRIL 22: Rapper Yak Gotti attends Young Stoner Life Meet &amp; Greet at DTLR Camp Creek on April 22, 2021 in East Point, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Yak Gotti labeled Lil Duke his "broski" while apologizing to his former collaborator for ever having wronged him.

Yak Gotti has issued a public apology to his former collaborator, Lil Duke. Taking to his Instagram Story, he shared a screenshot of himself listening to their track, "Migo," and added in the caption: "Day 1 sh*t." Further elaborating on their relationship, he added: "To my n***a Duke, I still love ya broski. I apologize if I ever wronged ya." In another post, Gotti praised Gunna, writing: "U deserve yo flowers my G. Still with that when u ain't lookin."

When No Jumper shared the posts on Instagram, fans in the comments section praised the move. "My nephew is a real one! We on some POSITIVE VIBES ish," one user wrote. Another countered: "Relay that to him then why does everything have to be over social media."

Why Are Yak Gotti & Lil Duke Beefing?

Despite working together several times over the years, Yak Gotti and Lil Duke's relationship has soured as of late. Earlier this year, Duke accused Gotti of allegedly cooperating with the authorities.

"Just heard this n***a say I broke his heart," Duke wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter). "[laughing emoji]. Ah n***a that was In there talking bout me like ah dog we understand you told the cops that was your gun but why tell them you gave it to me to get back at a rival (which was in my plea) those was your words smh you the weird one."

In more posts, he added: "Who was about to shoot dat choppa. Shid he was (which is me) I can’t shoot & drive [laughing emoji] p.s these are not my words I would never say dat... I ain’t see dat footage until 2023 yall sh*t broke my heart too."

Yak Gotti isn't the only member of YSL to issue a public apology in recent months, either. Young Thug put out an entire song dedicated to making amends with several of his former collaborators. On the track, "Miss My Dogs," Thug gave shout-outs to Drake, Mariah The Scientist, and more.

