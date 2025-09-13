Yak Gotti Laughs At Young Thug's Apology To Drake As Their Tension Rises

Young Thug is currently doing his best to make amends, but it appears that Yak Gotti is doing it out of desperation.

YSL affiliate Yak Gotti is having a hard time taking Young Thug seriously right now as he tries to mend some damaged bridges. In fact, he believes that the label boss is only doing this because he's desperate for features. In a clip caught by Vlad TV, the Atlanta rapper laughs at his apology, particularly to Drake.

He says that Thugger should just come clean about his motive, which he believes is that he "needs" Drizzy on UY SCUTI. Moreover, Yak Gotti trolls him for being a "yes man." This energy may be a bit jarring to some, especially after him and YSL Woody were seen wearing "I Love Young Thug" merch.

The latter captioned the post of them sporting it saying, "While everyone dissing bra we in the cut like 👺👹." Of course, this could now be viewed as them taunting their former friend instead of supporting him.

Gotti is one of the few people that Thugger has not gone out of his way to fix things with. Gunna and Woody are seemingly on that list. Instead, he made it a point to go after him a recently leaked snippet called "Closing Arguments." On it, he labels them "rats."

As for the moment that Gotti is referring to though comes on "Miss My Dogs."

Young Thug "Miss My Dogs"

It's a supposed single for UY SCUTI that was initially released as a music video but then made its way onto DSPs yesterday, September 12. It's a seven-minute-long track of him addressing his harsh comments that he made about several close collaborators.

In terms of why he's trying to fix things with Drizzy, he accused the Toronto rapper of being insensitive towards Metro Boomin. In 2022, the producer's mother passed away, but all Drake was seemingly concerned about was getting a feature on HEROES & VILLAINS.

 "He probably just sent some stupid condolences… instead of giving him some wisdom or something real... Then, you come back two three weeks later like, 'Yo, let me get this song...' instead of figuring it out... You using the fact that you’re Drake as a weapon now."

Drake did seemingly accept his apology, liking it on social media.

