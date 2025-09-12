Drake Shows Love To Young Thug's Heartfelt Apology Song, "Man I Miss My Dogs"

BY Cole Blake 2.8K Views
Drake &amp; Future Summer Sixteen Concert After-Party
ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 27: Rapper Future, Drake and Young Thug attend the Summer Sixteen Concert After Party at The Mansion Elan on August 27, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Young Thug apologized to Drake, Future, Gucci Mane, Mariah The Scientist, and more on his latest single, "Man I Miss My Dogs."

Drake appeared to show love to Young Thug on Instagram on Thursday night by liking a post from the Atlanta rapper promoting his new apology song, "Man I Miss My Dogs." On the track, Thug gives a shout-out to Drake and pleads with him to make amends with Future and Metro Boomin.

He raps: "Feel like my future ain't sh*t / It is what it is / Drizzy, you my brother / You know I ain't goin' against you, I got manners / Everythin' you did for the rap community, can't ban you / Never diss you, came to visit me at Cobb County like my kin do / F*ck the jail call, you know the other calls we had."

As for Metro Boomin and Future, he adds: "Tryna get you, Metro, and Pluto on the same page / The internet don't know about it because real n****s don't say / Real n****s do and I learned that from you / We had our own differences, but Cash came through and got us on the phone / Like why you and Cash beefin', n***a, he got us on the phone / He pulled up to my home / Ever since y'all n****s' differences, it never passed dawn / It's darkness everyday / I called Metro on the phone and told him let it go / You can ask him what I say / Brother, some of y'all biggest hits together / The chemistry been there, n***a, I don't care about what they say."

Read More: Young Thug Reveals Release Date for UY SCUTI And Drops New Apology Track

Young Thug "UY Scuti" Release Date

Elsewhere on the track, Thug makes further reference to Lil Baby, Gucci Mane, Mariah The Scientist, and more. During a music video for the song, he concludes by revealing the release date for his new album, UY Scuti.

Young Thug will be dropping UY Scuti on September 19. It will mark his first studio album since getting out of jail in the YSL RICO case. He released the lead single, "Money on Money," with Future back in April.

In the time since, he has found himself in plenty of drama after fans on social media surfaced several of his phone calls from behind bars. In them, he criticized several of his former collaborators, admitted to cheating on Mariah the Scientist, and much more.

Read More: Young Thug Claims Lil Baby Won’t Pick Up His Calls In Apology Letter To His Closest Friends

