On September 11, Young Thug took to Instagram with a candid and emotional letter aimed at his longtime friend and Atlanta collaborator Lil Baby. The message, part apology and part personal reflection, came after reports that Baby had been unresponsive to Thug’s calls, and it has now inspired the lead single from Thug’s upcoming album, Uy Scuti, titled “Man I Miss My Dogs.”

In the letter, Thug openly acknowledged the pressures of fame, social media scrutiny, and legal battles, expressing fear of losing Baby “to the internet.” He framed the message as both an admission of past mistakes and a declaration of loyalty, referencing shared hardships—from moments of private grief, “crying in Mercedes” to navigating the fallout from his incarceration.

Accountability runs at the core of the post. Thug repeatedly apologizes for any role he may have played in Baby’s struggles, stressing that misunderstandings or public criticism were never intentional. Lines from the song mirror this sentiment, as Thug directly addresses his peers, including Drake, 21 Savage, and his partner Mariah the Scientist, offering both explanations and reconciliations for conflicts that emerged while he was behind bars.

Young Thug/Lil Baby Beef

The Instagram letter also underscores the depth of their Atlanta roots. Thug praises Baby’s integrity, recalling guidance and support from him over the years and referencing mutual friends and collaborators, such as Drake, Pluto, and Cash, in attempts to repair relationships and maintain solidarity amid ongoing challenges. Thug frames both himself and Baby as “real” and committed to honesty, even when the outside world misreads their intentions.

“Man I Miss My Dogs” translates the letter’s raw vulnerability into music, pairing confessional lyrics with an intimate production that reinforces themes of loyalty, loss, and brotherhood. The single conveys not only Thug’s personal remorse but also the emotional weight of navigating life in the public eye, where friendships are tested by fame, legal troubles, and constant speculation.