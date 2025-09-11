Young Thug Jail Call Requests Blocked By Cobb County

Several of Young Thug's jail phone calls have leaked online in recent days, but it doesn't look like more will be surfacing any time soon. On The Breakfast Club recently, Loren LoRosa confirmed that Cobb County officials have banned open-records requests relating to the rapper's incarceration.

"As of yesterday September 10, 2025, the Cobb County jail system has officially banned the ability to request any open records when it comes to Young Thug," she stated, as captured by The Shade Room. "So you cannot get any of those jail calls now." LoRosa went on to cite a moment from the YSL founder's recent interview with Big Banks. During it, he indicated that he thought open-records requests relating to his case were already blocked.

The remainder of Young Thug's jail calls might be under lock and key now, but unfortunately, it seems as though the damage has already been done. In the calls, he spoke poorly about some of his high-profile peers, admitted to cheating on his girlfriend, and more.

Young Thug & Mariah The Scientist

He's since issued various apologies for what came out in the phone calls. Earlier this week, for example, he posted a lengthy tweet apologizing to Mariah The Scientist for being unfaithful.

"My baby I was wrong and I’m sorry for what I put u through," he wrote. "U deserved better from me. Thank you for everything and I will do anything to make this work. U showed me what love is and I hope I haven’t lost u forever… Everybody leave her out of this please she’s an innocent girl and feels bad about all of this. Please give her peace."