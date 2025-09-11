Boosie Badazz Responds To Kodak Black's Diss Over Young Thug Drama

Kodak Black and Boosie Badazz are beefing once more, and now it seems to be about the Young Thug snitching debate and all the Atlanta fallout. Basically, the Florida MC thinks the Baton Rouge rapper isn't holding Thugger accountable, which is hypocritical given Boosie's past slandering of folks like 6ix9ine for similar rat accusations.

"Where The Hell Hoosie @ ???" Kodak Black said against Boosie Badazz on Instagram, according to DJ Akademiks. "FAM Was Just The Spokesman For This S**t NOW AINT GOT NON TO SAY These N***as Bulls**t !!!"

"KODAK believe me when it's time to speak on a situation im go speak but it's Business!!" Boosie Badazz responded to Kodak Black. "I GET A BAG to speak on these situations. N believe me Somebody coming with it. N you wrong I shouldn't have energy at all for this s**t with what I'm going through. U must be still mad bout my remarks about you. Let's that s**t go n admit you regret it now. Your career been down hill ever since. U f***ing over your legacy.

"You go be known as a drug attic [sic] before your talents!! On top of that u checked Pc my n***a COME ON MANE u walked to the left when u got off the bus. The whole FED system will tell you this. I don't wanna go back-and-forth with you. Get off the drugs and go get you some helping u f***ing the wrong one n***a!! #unotoneofus #uaintlikethat."

For those unaware, Boosie Badazz and Kodak Black's beef began – ironically enough – over Yak's collaboration with 6ix9ine, which the former was not a fan of at all. Since then, Boosie's son Tootie Raww also made his disdain for Kodak clear, and it seems unlikely that either artist will want to bury the hatchet.