Boosie Badazz Responds To Kodak Black's Diss Over Young Thug Drama

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 725 Views
Boosie Badazz Responds Kodak Black Diss Young Thug Hip Hop News
Mar 6, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Rapper Boosie on the court during a game between the Atlanta Hawks and Cleveland Cavaliers in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Kodak Black thinks Boosie Badazz should drag Young Thug as much as he did 6ix9ine for his snitching scandal.

Kodak Black and Boosie Badazz are beefing once more, and now it seems to be about the Young Thug snitching debate and all the Atlanta fallout. Basically, the Florida MC thinks the Baton Rouge rapper isn't holding Thugger accountable, which is hypocritical given Boosie's past slandering of folks like 6ix9ine for similar rat accusations.

"Where The Hell Hoosie @ ???" Kodak Black said against Boosie Badazz on Instagram, according to DJ Akademiks. "FAM Was Just The Spokesman For This S**t NOW AINT GOT NON TO SAY These N***as Bulls**t !!!"

"KODAK believe me when it's time to speak on a situation im go speak but it's Business!!" Boosie Badazz responded to Kodak Black. "I GET A BAG to speak on these situations. N believe me Somebody coming with it. N you wrong I shouldn't have energy at all for this s**t with what I'm going through. U must be still mad bout my remarks about you. Let's that s**t go n admit you regret it now. Your career been down hill ever since. U f***ing over your legacy.

"You go be known as a drug attic [sic] before your talents!! On top of that u checked Pc my n***a COME ON MANE u walked to the left when u got off the bus. The whole FED system will tell you this. I don't wanna go back-and-forth with you. Get off the drugs and go get you some helping u f***ing the wrong one n***a!! #unotoneofus #uaintlikethat."

Kodak Black Boosie Beef

For those unaware, Boosie Badazz and Kodak Black's beef began – ironically enough – over Yak's collaboration with 6ix9ine, which the former was not a fan of at all. Since then, Boosie's son Tootie Raww also made his disdain for Kodak clear, and it seems unlikely that either artist will want to bury the hatchet.

As for the Young Thug scandal, folks continue to get more and more updates every day, even after interviews and apologies sought to settle this down a bit. It's not as hectic as it once was, but regardless, there's a lot to unpack. We will see how folks continue to assess these debates and find a new way.

