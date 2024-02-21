Tia Kemp Tells Boosie Badazz He's Too Old For Kodak Black Beef, Boosie Responds

Tia Kemp called out Boosie Badazz on social media, Wednesday, accusing him of being too old to feud with Kodak Black. Addressing Boosie's complaints about the rapper working with 6ix9ine, she argued that no one cares and the feud isn't worth his time.

"I came over here to get your sh*t together dog," she said. "You look too old to be beefing with these little boys man. Every time I turn around, you got Yak name in your mouth. Somebody name in your mouth bro. You do too much dog. I'm an old hoe your age bro." From there, she argued that no one cares that Kodak made a song with 6ix9ine.

Read More: Tia Kemp Blasts BossMan Dlow For Claiming She Was In His DMs

Tia Kemp Calls Out Boosie

Boosie caught wind of the remarks and fired back with a scathing post on Twitter. He wrote in all-caps: "LADY I SAID ONE THING ABOUT KODAK N THAT WAS A MINUTE AGO!! I BEEN LET THAT SH*T GO. EVER SINCE THEN HES BEEN HAVING MY NAME N HIS MOUTH FROM INTERVIEWS TO SONGS‼️ N IM NOT GO SAY NOTHING TO THAT OTHER DUDE N NEVER WILL. DONT TRY N MAKE IT LIKE IM KICKING SOMEONE CAUSE THEY LOCKED UP. I KNOW THAT PAIN I WOULD NEVER."

Boosie Responds To Tia Kemp

LADY I SAID ONE THING ABOUT KODAK N THAT WAS A MINUTE AGO‼️I BEEN LET THAT SHIT GO. EVER SINCE THEN HES BEEN HAVING MY NAME N HIS MOUTH FROM INTERVIEWS TO SONGS‼️N IM NOT GO SAY NOTHING TO THAT OTHER DUDE N NEVER WILL.DONT TRY N MAKE IT LIKE IM KICKING SOMEONE CAUSE THEY LOCKED… — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) February 21, 2024

The back and forth comes as Kodak's attorney, Bradford Cohen, announced Wednesday that the rapper could be getting out of prison as early as tonight. “Federal Probation terminated with time served," Cohen wrote. "In the Southern District of Florida Judge Martinez dismissed all substantive counts and Kodak plead to sole violation of failure to report police contact. Time served and he should be released by tonight. With my co counsel @skywriter.esq @kodakblack.” Be on the lookout for further updates on Tia Kemp on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Tia Kemp To Chrisean Rock: “I Thought I Liked You When You Had That Big Face Baby, Lookin’ Like Charles Barkley”

[Via]