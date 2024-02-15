Tia Kemp Blasts BossMan Dlow For Claiming She Was In His DMs

Tia Kemp doesn't just target her ex Rick Ross online; her rants and attacks can apply to pretty much anyone. Moreover, she found a new subject to pounce on after she heard rapper BossMan Dlow claiming that she got in his DMs on Clubhouse this week. Kemp took to her own social media to drag him online and to try to set the record straight, clapping back with some claims of her own. One of these is that Dlow actually tried to get her in his music video but couldn't afford to do so, wanting to take advantage of her viral videos as of late to boost his profile.

Overall, it all seems quite petty and claim-based, but fans are eating up Tia Kemp's unfiltered takes and sessions online. Unfortunately, a lot of that comes at the cost of a healthy post-breakup relationship with Rick Ross, as they're still airing out a lot about each other as of late. It's even extended into their family, and each new development in this regard makes the situation that much nastier to witness. Nevertheless, we're sure that each party is getting the attention they want right now, or at least what they think will help them make their case.

Tia Kemp Calls Cap On BossMan Dlow's DM Claims

Not only that, but these claims of who's trying to sleep with who (and who succeeded) in the rap world extend far beyond BossMan Dlow. For example, Tia Kemp also made the claim that her ex Rick Ross slept with Gucci Mane's wife, Keyshia Ka'oir, while he was in prison. Unsurprisingly, Keyshia denied these claims, but Kemp doesn't seem to mind all the backlash and is happy to keep spreading her version of events. As for the MCs themselves, everyone's been pretty tight-lipped about all this and just waiting for the tide to pass over.

Meanwhile, few celebrities can escape Tia's wrath, as Jay-Z, Shannon Sharpe, DJ Khaled, and more got a bizarre IG roast from her the other day. It's clear that she will always aim to defend herself and stick up for her perspective online, which is at least admirable to witness. Hopefully the cease-and-desist threats tone it down a bit, though. On that note, for more news and the latest updates on Tia Kemp, come back to HNHH.

