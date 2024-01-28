Tia Kemp All Smiles After Accusing Rick Ross Of Sleeping With Gucci Mane's Wife

Tia Kemp remains unfazed amid her feud with her ex.

Tia Kemp seems to be living her best life, despite recently dropping a bomb amid her beef with Rick Ross. She and her ex have been wrapped up in a bitter feud as of late, and things appeared to peak last week. She took to Instagram Live to accuse him of sleeping with Keyshia Ka'Oir, Gucci Mane's wife, while the rapper was in prison.

“Gucci Mane, he f*cked Keyshia Ka’oir while you was in prison,” she said. “I seen her pulling out from his studio house in that Rolls-Royce she was driving. It was a white one. This the truth though, allegedly, and it’s the truth. I ain’t gotta lie. Lie detectives pay me. It’s going to be in the book. I don’t give a f*ck. They can’t sue me. I ain’t lying. That girl better go prove to her husband and Rozay that I’m telling the truth. ‘Cause he told me he done f*cked all these n****s hoes.”

Tia Kemp Dances On IG Live

As the rumor began to spread around the internet, Ka'Oir hopped on her Instagram Story to shut things down. According to her, she'd never betray her husband like that, especially not with one of his friends. “Ain’t neva had no dealings with Rick Ross PERIOD!" she wrote. "Keep my name out y’all mix up! Ross & my husband are friends! WTF!!! How dare y’all!… Medication needed.”

Kemp doesn't appear to mind the chaos she recently introduced to both Ross and Ka'Oir's lives, however. In a new clip, she's seen dancing during an Instagram Live wearing a huge smile. It's unclear what legal ramifications she could potentially face for her claims, as she was just recently hit with a cease and desist. What do you think of Tia Kemp appearing unbothered amid her feud with her ex, Rick Ross? What about her accusing him of sleeping with Gucci Mane's wife, Keyshia Ka'Oir, while her husband was in prison? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

