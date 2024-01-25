Keyshia Ka'Oir Addresses Allegations She Slept With Rick Ross While Gucci Mane Was In Prison

Rick Ross' ex Tia Kemp recently accused him of sleeping with Gucci Mane's wife.

2nd Annual The Black Ball: Quality Control's CEO Pierre "Pee" Thomas Birthday Celebration

Rick Ross' ex Tia Kemp has been going after him and his current girlfriend Cristina Mackey online in recent weeks, even recently adding his friend and collaborator Gucci Mane into the mix. During a recent Instagram Live, she accused Ross of sleeping with Gucci's wife, Keyshia Ka'Oir, while the rapper was in prison. According to her, she allegedly saw Ka'Oir pulling away from his home studio in a white Rolls-Royce.

Of course, these allegations have managed to get social media users talking. According to Ka'Oir, however, they couldn't be further from the truth. She took to her Instagram Story to respond to Kemp after her IG Live, insisting that she would never take part in anything like that.

Keyshia Ka'Oir Denies Tia Kemp's Allegations

“Ain’t neva had no dealings with Rick Ross PERIOD!" she began, making her stance clear as day. "Keep my name out y’all mix up! Ross & my husband are friends! WTF!!! How dare y’all!… Medication needed.” Obviously, Ka'Oir doesn't appreciate being accused of cheating on her husband, particularly not with someone he's close with. She frequently shows Gucci Mane off on social media, as well as their two children together, Ice and Iceland. Just today she posted a series of photos of the two of them alongside a sweet caption. "Its my Mannnnn! My mannnnn! My mannnnn & his fine self for me chile," she wrote.

She also recently shared a lengthy and heartfelt message about her husband on her Instagram Story. "Our marriage & relationship is so pure & genuine," she explained. "We are truly BEST FRIENDS." What do you think of Rick Ross' ex Tia Kemp accusing him of sleeping with Keyshia Ka'Oir while Gucci Mane was behind bars? Do you think she crossed the line? What about Ka'Oir's response to the debacle? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

