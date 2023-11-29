Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka'oir Relationship Timeline

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir have etched their names into the annals of celebrity power couples. Their relationship is a testament to love, growth, and unwavering support. Moreover, their journey from the early stages of courtship to the grandeur of their wedding has captured the hearts of fans and onlookers alike.

The couple has continued to thrive in their respective careers, with Gucci Mane releasing new music and Keyshia expanding her beauty and wellness company. Let’s look at the timeline of Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'oir's relationship. After all, it’s a love story that has overcome challenges and blossomed into an enduring partnership.

2010: The Beginning Of A Connection

Gucci Mane, born Radric Delantic Davis, and Keyshia Ka’oir, born Keyshia Watson, first crossed paths in 2010. The pair met on the set of Gucci’s music video shoot for “911 Emergency.” Keyshia is a model and a self-starting beauty and wellness entrepreneur. She was hired to appear in the video, leading to a spark that initiated the connection between the two.

Speaking to Fader, Keyshia admitted to being unsure of going out with Gucci Mane, but she eventually let her guard down and agreed to a date. The rapper, on the other hand, had fallen for her at first sight. At the time, Gucci Mane was facing legal troubles that would eventually lead to his incarceration. Despite the challenges ahead, the seeds of their relationship were sown.

2010-2014: Love Behind Bars

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 26: Rapper Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'Oir attend the game between the Memphis Grizzles and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on March 26, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Gucci Mane’s legal issues resulted in a prison sentence, but Keyshia remained steadfast in the rapper’s life. Throughout his time behind bars, Keyshia supported him loudly. She was pivotal in maintaining his public image and ensuring his brand remained strong. In The Autobiography of Gucci Mane, the rapper admitted putting Keyshia through hell while he was locked up. However, Keyshia endured through it all and stayed strong. Understandably, this period of separation tested the strength of their bond. However, it laid the foundation for the resilience that would define their relationship in the future.

2016: Gucci Mane Proposes

Gucci Mane was released from prison in 2016, marking a turning point in the couple’s relationship. Not only did he regain his freedom, but he also returned to a transformed life. Gucci wasted no time professing his love and commitment to Keyshia by proposing to her during an Atlanta Hawks basketball game. The grand gesture, complete with a dazzling 25-carat diamond ring, captured the attention of fans and the media. Keyshia joyfully accepted, and the public eagerly awaited the next chapter of their love story.

2017: Gucci Mane Weds Keyshia Ka’oir

The couple didn’t keep fans waiting on the edge long for the wedding bells to ring. In a lavish ceremony broadcast on BET, Gucci and Keyshia tied the knot on October 17, 2017. The “Mane Event,” as it was aptly named, was a star-studded affair attended by fellow celebrities and close friends. The wedding celebrated the union and showcased the couple’s style and opulence. Keyshia was adorned in a stunning couture gown, and Gucci looked sharp in his tuxedo. Both of them radiated joy as they exchanged vows.

2020-2023: Parenthood & Continued Success

In 2020, Gucci Mane and Keyshia welcomed their first child, a son named Ice Davis. Adding a new family member further solidified their commitment to each other and their shared journey. On February 8, 2023, they welcomed their daughter, Iceland Ka’oir Davis. Overall, while their love story had a rocky start, the pair have remained inseparable.

