While hip-hop has a lot of power couples, few can match the business acumen shared by Keyshia Ka’oir and her husband Gucci Mane. Moreover, the two tied the knot around 2017 and have been going strong ever since, as they continue to show the world. For example, in the model, actress, and entrepreneur’s latest photo dump, she featured a few pictures of the two and of herself. “I love my man huni,” Ka’oir included as her post’s caption, with Gucci putting on his iconic million-dollar smile. It’s been a great year for the couple already, and hopefully the good times keep on coming for the Atlanta-raised MC and his wife.

Furthermore, the couple welcomed their second child into the world when Keyshia Ka’oir gave birth to daughter Iceland Davis in February of this year. “Im so thankful that my baby girl is here and she so pretty and healthy 2/8/23 7lbs 2oz ICELAND DAVIS,” Gucci Mane wrote in his celebratory post. Other than their first child, their son Ice, they have other children from other relationships. The rapper fathered son Keitheon in 2007 with Sheena Evans, whereas Ka’oir has two daughters and a son. Many fans expressed shock at hearing that news, but she explained that since they’re older, she doesn’t like to put a spotlight on them.

Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’oir Are Boo’d Up In New Pics

Of course, it hasn’t all been peaches and cream for the couple as of late. Earlier this year, Big Scarr’s family alleged that Gucci Mane didn’t pay for his funeral (the late rapper was signed to Gucci’s 1017 Records label). When Keyshia Ka’oir posted a receipt of a direct payment to a funeral home to defend her husband, the family didn’t believe it. They went on to say that Scarr was worth much more than what he allegedly paid and that it ultimately pained them more to have him ghost them.

Meanwhile, the Mr. Davis artist is coming out with his next album, Breath Of Fresh Air, in October of this year. During an interview, he spoke on how a lot of tragedy within hip-hop and his evolved lifestyle changed his views on what he called “drilling.” With Ka’oir and his children by his side on the cover art, it looks like it’ll be a much more personal and heartfelt affair. With that in mind, come back to HNHH for the latest on Keyshia Ka’oir and Gucci Mane.

