Keyshia Ka’oir
- StreetwearKeyshia Ka'oir Professes Her Love For Husband Gucci Mane In IG Photo DumpThe model, actress, and entrepreneur sticks by her man no matter what.ByGabriel Bras Nevares3.7K Views
- RelationshipsGucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’oir Share Photo of Newborn Girl IcelandIceland Ka’oir Davis was born on February 8th.ByKairi Coe1372 Views
- RelationshipsGucci Mane & Keyshia Ka'oir Welcome Baby Girl, Iceland DavisGucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'oir welcome their second child together, Iceland Davis. ByAron A.1450 Views
- RelationshipsGucci Mane & Keyshia Ka'oir Reveal Gender Of Second ChildGucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'oir are having a daughter. ByAron A.31.4K Views
- LifeBig Scarr's Sister Claps Back At Keyshia Ka'oir: "F*ck Them Receipts That Annabelle Uploaded"The drama began after Gucci Mane was accused of skipping out on paying for his late signee's funeral.ByHayley Hynes20.4K Views
- LifeKeyshia Ka'oir Posts Receipts After Big Scarr's Family Says Gucci Mane Didn't Pay For His Funeral"You didn't even text and check on the family, but you texted about some chains," the late artist's close friend alleged on Instagram Live over the weekend.ByHayley Hynes38.6K Views
- SongsGucci Mane Gets Wife Keyshia Ka'oir To Star In Visual To "Mrs. Davis"The rapper penned rhymes about why he loves his wife as he boasted about her loyalty, dedication, and love.ByErika Marie19.8K Views
- RelationshipsGucci Mane, DJ Envy, & Papoose Celebrate Their Wedding AnniversariesThis past weekend was filled with love from these three couples.ByLawrencia Grose3.4K Views
- MusicKeyshia Ka'Oir Demands Another Baby From Gucci Mane: "I Need Me Anotha One"Keyshia Ka'Oir posts throwback maternity photos and tells Gucci Mane that she's ready to have another baby with him.ByJoshua Robinson22.1K Views
- GramKeyshia Ka'oir Celebrates Her Daughter's Sweet Sixteen With Help From RappersThe Wop Family celebrated Keyshia's daughter's Sweet Sixteen recently.
ByLawrencia Grose4.7K Views
- GramGucci Mane & Keyshia Ka'Oir Share New Photo Of Adorable Son IceGucci Mane and wife Keyshia Ka'oir Davis welcomed their first child together in December of 2019. ByKyesha Jennings49.2K Views
- RelationshipsKeyshia Ka'Oir Blames Gucci Mane's 2013 Tweets On Mental Health & Addiciton IssuesKeyshia Ka'Oir provides more insight into Gucci Mane's infamous Twitter rant in 2013 as well as how she helped him get through his prison sentence.ByJoshua Robinson17.9K Views
- RelationshipsGucci Mane & Keyshia Ka'oir: The Wopsters' Best Moments (Instagram Gallery)All hail hip-hop's royal couple.ByNoor Lobad9.4K Views
- GramGucci Mane's Wife Keyshia Ka'oir Confirms PregnancyGucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'oir are about to have their first child together.ByAlexander Cole19.7K Views
- GramGucci Mane Flirts With Returning To His Old WaysGucci Mane invites fans to vote on which side of him they prefer: the dangerous "old" or the happy "new."ByMitch Findlay32.1K Views
- RelationshipsGucci Mane Gives Keyshia Ka'oir Icy Watch & Sweet Wishes For Her BirthdayNothing but the finest for Mrs. Wopster. ByNoah C13.2K Views
- RelationshipsGucci Mane's Appreciation Post For Keyshia Ka’oir Pulls In Mixed Reactions From FansPeople always have something to say. ByChantilly Post8.9K Views
- RelationshipsGucci Mane Joins "I Love My Wife" Wave With Keyshia Ka'oir PraiseGucci Mane's "Big Day" anniversary is coming up soon. ByMitch Findlay8.2K Views