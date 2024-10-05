Vybz Kartel Delivers Health Update After 13-Year Prison Stay

Last year, Vybz Kartel's lawyer revealed that he was battling a "life-threatening" illness behind bars.

Vybz Kartel was released from prison over the summer following a 13-year stay. The dancehall icon has quickly gotten back to spending time with loved ones, dropping music, and even scheduling performances. Of course, fans are glad to see him making the most of his newfound freedom, though they have had some concerns.

Kartel suffers from Graves' disease, an autoimmune disorder, as well as a heart condition. While he was behind bars, his lawyer Isat Buchanan told Fox 5 News that he was in bad shape and required medical attention immediately. At the time, he described the artist as "fighting for his life." Now that he's out, his supporters have been encouraging him to make his health his top priority.

Vybz Kartel Reveals He's Working With Top Doctors To Overcome Health Issues

Luckily, it appears as though he's doing just that. During a recent appearance on All Things Keyshia Ka'oir, he gave his fans an update on what steps he's taking to improve his physical health. According to him, he's working with some of the top doctors in Cuba, Jamaica, and St. Vincent. He added that he's doing better than he was in prison, and is currently trying to get a Visa so he can receive treatment in the U.S.