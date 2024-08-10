Vybz Kartel Celebrates The End Of 13-Year Prison Stay With Symbolic Tattoo

Tempo Launch Event - Day 2
ST. MARY, JAMAICA - OCTOBER 16: performs onstage during MTV's Tempo network launch celebration October 16, 2005 in St. Mary, Jamaica. (Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images)
Vybz Kartel is making the most of his newfound freedom.

Late last month, Vybz Kartel finally saw the end of his longwinded legal battle and was released from prison alongside three co-defendants. The dancehall icon spent 13 years behind bars and has wasted no time getting back to his life outside. Earlier this week, he announced that he's been focused on his health since his release, staying active and investing in some exercise equipment. He suffers from Graves' disease, an autoimmune disorder, as well as a heart condition.

Aside from getting healthy, Vybz Kartel has already unveiled a new mixtape, First Week Out. He's even decided to celebrate his newfound freedom with a symbolic tattoo. In a new clip, he showcases the piece, which features an eagle getting released from a cage. Of course, this represents his own release after a lengthy prison stay.

Vybz Kartel Embraces His Freedom With New Ink

Vybz Kartel and his fans aren't the only ones celebrating his long-awaited release, however. Shortly after he got out, Drake took to his Instagram Story to show his support. He rocked a "Free Kartel" t-shirt in a mirror selfie to celebrate the exciting news. This prompted fans to demand a collab, though it's unclear whether or not that will happen any time soon. He's also been spending time with his fiancée, Sidem Öztürk, who he met in 2019.

While supporters are certainly glad to see Vybz Kartel having fun with his freedom, they're also glad that he now has access to proper medical treatment. Last year, his attorney Isat Buchanan revealed that he was "fighting for his life" behind bars, arguing that his health issues were being worsened by allegedly poor prison conditions. What do you think of Vybz Kartel getting an eagle tattoo to celebrate his release from prison? How does it look? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

...