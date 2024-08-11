Vybz Kartel Gets Matching Tattoos With His Fiancee

Vybz Kartel has been enjoying his freedom after a long 13-year prison stint, and it's wholesome to see this kind of commemoration.

Vybz Kartel is out and about, focusing on himself and his health after being released from prison after a 13-year stint. Moreover, he got some new ink to commemorate this freedom, but that's not the only menaingful body art that he added. In addition, the dancehall artist also got matching tattoos with his fiancée, Sidem Ozturk, with each one of them putting the other's name on their arm. It's always a wholesome affair, as small of a detail as it is, to see couples represent each other and tribute each other in this way. We also imagine that it carries a particular weight after all of his legal issues and the like.

Furthermore, Vybz Kartel could get right back to building his career and clout as a free man, and while he has, there are stronger priorities in mind. "Just finished my morning workout [...] I can't overdo it yet [...] You know what I say, fitness and family? That's the greatest," he told his Instagram followers, as he's focusing on his health journey after a rough time behind bars fighting Graves' disease and a mysterious heart condition.

Vybz Kartel & His Fiancée's Matching Tattoos

Still, for fans out there, this moment is a lot more about this health journey and Vybz Kartel's personal growth and stasis than it is about new music or getting his career back together. After all, listeners got two dozen albums and mixtapes during this prison stint, so it's clear that this prolific release schedule could come back at any time. He dropped First Week Out, a collection of loosies from past years, as his first official release since finding freedom, and it's unclear whether or not he plans to keep the pace up. Hopefully, no matter what the outcome is, the emphasis on health and happiness remains.