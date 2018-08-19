matching tattoos
- SportsLeBron & Savannah James Honor Their Kids With Matching TattoosLeBron and Savannah are extremely proud of their children.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureYe, Lil Uzi Vert, And Steve Lacy Get Matching TattoosThe three superstars are sporting new ink after dropping projects in 2022.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsFans Convinced That "Certified Lover Boy" Will Be A Classic After Rihanna Tattoo DramaFans are convinced that Rihanna's heart-breaking tattoo cover-up will result in "Certified Lover Boy" being a certified classic. By Joshua Robinson
- RelationshipsRihanna Gets New Ink Over Her Matching Shark Tattoo With DrakeFollowing A$AP Rocky and Rihanna's cute night out, Eagle-eyed fans have noticed that Rihanna's infamous camo shark tattoo has been covered up.By Joshua Robinson
- AnticsBlueface Forces "Blue Girls Club" To Get Matching TattoosBlueface films the "Blue Girls Club" getting matching tattoos.By Alex Zidel
- GramDr. Dre Gets Matching Tattoos With His SonDr. Dre and his son, Truice Young, get matching tattoos on their forearms.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsRaven-Symoné & New Wife Got Matching Tattoos Ahead Of Secret WeddingRaven-Symoné and her new wife, Miranda Maday-Pearman, got matching tattoos of the new initials of their last names ahead of their surprise wedding.By Lynn S.
- RandomSmokepurpp's "Girlfriend" Copies His Neck Tattoo After Meeting On IG LiveSmokepurpp's supposed "girlfriend" got his signature "Deadstar" tattoo on her neck only a week after they met over Instagram live.By Lynn S.
- RelationshipsMiley Cyrus & Cody Simpson Get Matching Trident TattoosMiley Cyrus and Cody Simpson debuted their matching trident tattoos, paying tribute to Cody's alter ego, Prince Neptune.By Lynn S.
- GramLil Wayne's Alleged Fiancée La'Tecia Thomas Gets Matching Tattoo With HimLil Wayne got one on his face, La'Tecia Thomas got one on her finger. By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureR. Kelly's GF Joycelyn Savage's Mom & Sister Get Matching Tattoos For HerR. Kelly's girlfriend's family gets new tattoos to celebrate her.By Alex Zidel
- SportsAyesha Curry Explains Meaning Of Her & Steph's Matching TattoosTheir bond has never been stronger.By Alexander Cole
- RelationshipsBlueface Dumps His Two Girlfriends After They Get Huge Matching TattoosBlueface isn't interested in spending time with clout chasers.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsJermaine Dupri Has No Qualms About His Giant Janet Jackson TattooJermaine Dupri wouldn't change a thing.By Alex Zidel
- MusicBlueface & His 2 Girlfriends Get Giant Matching TattoosWho's crazier? Blueface's girlfriends or 6ix9ine's lady?By Alex Zidel
- MusicNLE Choppa's Bae Gets His Face Tattooed On Her ShoulderNLE Choppa got his girl's name inked on his neck.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTravis Scott Allows Kylie Jenner To Personally Tattoo Him During "Branding Ritual"Kylie Jenner is pretty crafty with a laser pointer.By Devin Ch
- MusicTravis Scott & Kid Cudi Get Matching Tattoos At Birthday PartyTravis Scott and Kid Cudi will always be ragers.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentAriana Grande & Pete Davidson Get Matching Post-Breakup TattoosAriana has her own black heart now.By Alex Zidel
- MusicSelena Gomez Gets New Tattoos With Girlfriends To Celebrate FriendshipThe ladies got matching ink.By Zaynab