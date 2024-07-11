ASAP Rocky & Rihanna Set Couple Goals As Fans Fawn Over Their Matching Tattoos

We don't know when ASAP Rocky got his tat to match with Rihanna's ink, but fans have noticed online and are loving the move.

After they warmed fans' hearts by turning up to "TGIF" by GloRilla together, ASAP Rocky and Rihanna are once again proving why they're couple goals. Moreover, we got some closer looks at their matching "1988" tattoos, written in gothic lettering and referring to the year in which both artists were born. While RiRi sports the ink around her right ankle, the Harlem rapper has the numbers spread vertically across his spine. It's yet another wholesome and adorable shared style choice for them, and one that seems particularly fitting given their personal and year-bound bond. What will be their next power move?

Well, a lot of fans hope that the answer is that both Rihanna and A$AP Rocky drop their albums soon, and it seems like Rocky is already on it. He set the release of his new project Don't Be Dumb for August of this year, and after such a long wait, fans couldn't believe that they finally heard the good news. There have been some new trailers, announcements, merch drops, and more promotional material to lead up to its eventual drop, all of which had some skeptical fans letting some hope in. Let's see how it sounds, and whether or not this will be a sonic shift or more of what we love.

Rihanna & ASAP Rocky's Matching Ink

As for Rihanna, she hasn't really said much about a new project, although we know that it's in the works and that she's excited to make her comeback. In fact, it's ironic how she apparently DM'd GloRilla to ask when her album was dropping, and with the release of the Ehhthang Ehhthang mixtape earlier in 2024, we hope that manifests soon. All that's left now is for the Barbadian singer to return the favor. Can you imagine all the DMs she's gotten asking this very same question?

Nevertheless, we know that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky would love to expand their family, although they don't seem to be planning that for anytime soon. As such, maybe this will be yet another wrench in these albums' rollouts. But we can stay safely content with the fact that they seem so happy together, and that one day, we for sure won't have any new material to look forward to. They, though, will likely remain in love, and maybe that's what's important for this Class of '88.