Rihanna Leaves ASAP Rocky Stunned By Turning Up To GloRilla: Watch

Rihanna is loving GloRilla's new track, "TGIF."

Earlier this month, GloRilla dropped off her summer-ready new single, "TGIF." So far, most fans agree that it's a bop, and it seems like some of her celebrity peers do too. Earlier today, Rihanna took to Instagram to share a clip of herself turning up to the fun single, leaving her partner ASAP Rocky in awe.

"Happy friday," she captioned the post. In the clip, RiRi shows off some sultry dance moves while rapping along to the song, as ASAP Rocky looks on silently. "Where my drink at?" he eventually asks, "I'm too old for this sh*t." Clearly, Rihanna is a fan of the track, and followers can't blame her. They're sharing their reactions to her dance moves, and ASAP Rocky's hilarious response, in her comments section.

Among the first to comment was none other than GloRilla herself, who appeared to be overjoyed to learn that Rihanna is a fan of her song. "RIRI OMGGGGGG," she wrote alongside a series of heart-eye emojis. "I luvvv yoouuuuuuuuu." Keke Palmer, Ice Spice, Yung Miami, and more also took to the comments section to show the Fenty icon some love. Turning up to other artists' music isn't the only thing keeping Rihanna occupied these days, however. Earlier this month, she revealed that she's finally gotten started on her new album, which fans have been demanding for years.