Rihanna Leaves ASAP Rocky Stunned By Turning Up To GloRilla: Watch

By Caroline Fisher
The Fashion Awards 2019 - Red Carpet Arrivals
LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 02: Rihanna and ASAP Rocky arrive at The Fashion Awards 2019 held at Royal Albert Hall on December 02, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Rihanna is loving GloRilla's new track, "TGIF."

Earlier this month, GloRilla dropped off her summer-ready new single, "TGIF." So far, most fans agree that it's a bop, and it seems like some of her celebrity peers do too. Earlier today, Rihanna took to Instagram to share a clip of herself turning up to the fun single, leaving her partner ASAP Rocky in awe.

"Happy friday," she captioned the post. In the clip, RiRi shows off some sultry dance moves while rapping along to the song, as ASAP Rocky looks on silently. "Where my drink at?" he eventually asks, "I'm too old for this sh*t." Clearly, Rihanna is a fan of the track, and followers can't blame her. They're sharing their reactions to her dance moves, and ASAP Rocky's hilarious response, in her comments section.

Rihanna Dances To GloRilla's New Track "TGIF"

Among the first to comment was none other than GloRilla herself, who appeared to be overjoyed to learn that Rihanna is a fan of her song. "RIRI OMGGGGGG," she wrote alongside a series of heart-eye emojis. "I luvvv yoouuuuuuuuu." Keke Palmer, Ice Spice, Yung Miami, and more also took to the comments section to show the Fenty icon some love. Turning up to other artists' music isn't the only thing keeping Rihanna occupied these days, however. Earlier this month, she revealed that she's finally gotten started on her new album, which fans have been demanding for years.

She's set the bar high for the upcoming project, telling Extra in April that she's determined to make sure it's perfect. "It’s gonna be amazing,” she explained. “It has to be — that is the only reason it’s not out yet. If I’m not feeling it and I’m not feeling like it represents the evolution, the time I spent away … There should be a show of growth, right?” What do you think of Rihanna vibing to GloRilla's new track "TGIF"? What about ASAP Rocky's reaction? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

