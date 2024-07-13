GloRilla Teams Up With Weatherman For Hilarious “TGIF” Remix: Watch

It's been a busy few months for GloRilla, but evidently, she's still managed to find time for some amusing side quests. In June, she dropped off her summer-ready single "TGIF," which was quick to become a fan favorite. Now, she's linked up with Fox 46 meteorologist Nick Kosir, who also goes by The Dancing Weatherman, for a fun remix. He truly made the track his own with hilarious bars like "I ain't got no sunburn cuz I got sunscreen on me," impressive dance moves, and more.
Commenters in The Neighborhood Talk's comments section are here for his rendition of the promiscuous banger. They're currently praising the duo for the ingenious collab. "Love this for both of them," one fan writes. "One thing that weatherman gone do is catch every bop trending & KILL IT," another says.
GloRilla & Nick Kosir Turn Up To "TGIF" Remix
They're certainly not wrong. Kosir has also gotten down to Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us," Megan Thee Stallion and Yuki Chiba's "Mamushi," and more in recent weeks. He's far from the only one feeling GloRilla's latest release, however. Rihanna also took to Instagram late last month to share a clip of herself dancing and rhyming along to "TGIF." As expected, she left ASAP Rocky stunned.
RiRi later made it clear that she's a major GloRilla fan with a funny DM to the rapper. "You got all summer sis," the message, which quickly went viral began. "I know dis wild hypocritical, but when the album drop?" Ice Spice even used some of Glo's raunchy lyrics as a caption for a mirror selfie earlier this week. What do you think of GloRilla linking up with Nick Kosir for a remix of her track "TGIF"? Who should he team up with next? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.