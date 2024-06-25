GloRilla Hits The Open Road In New "TGIF" Music Video

This video is summer ready.

GloRilla is unbothered. The rapper has scored a handful of top 40 singles over the last few years. She was also the opening act for Megan Thee Stallion during the latter's recent tour. GloRilla's career is at all time high, which means she's dealing with more hate than ever before. It's the way things work. It's also the focus of the rapper's new single "TGIF." GloRilla dismisses her haters over infectious trap production, and the music video matches the song's energy by heading out to the desert.

The "TGIF" music video largely takes place on a tour bus, which makes sense given GloRilla's touring schedule. It's a tactic Latto pulled on the "Sunday Service (Remix)," which featured her, Megan Thee Stallion and Flo Milli rapping and twerking on another tour bus. GloRilla's music video is a step above Latto's posse cut, though. For one, the dancing plays more of a role. GloRilla and her crew are filmed celebrating in multiple locations, and the energy they have is infectious.

Especially during the desert scenes, which is embellished through impressive drone camerawork and a warm aesthetic perfectly suited to the song's lyrics. "It's 7 p.m. Friday, it's ninety-five degrees," GloRilla raps. "I ain't got no n**ga, and no n**ga ain't got me. I'm 'bout to show my a*s." It all works in unison, and it's all fun.

GloRilla Throws A Summer Party In "New "TGIF" Video