GloRilla Hits The Open Road In New "TGIF" Music Video

BYDanilo Castro60 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Megan Thee Stallion Performs During The Hot Girl Summer Tour At The Target Center In Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - MAY 14: GloRilla performs at Target Center on May 14, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images for Hot Girl Productions)
This video is summer ready.

GloRilla is unbothered. The rapper has scored a handful of top 40 singles over the last few years. She was also the opening act for Megan Thee Stallion during the latter's recent tour. GloRilla's career is at all time high, which means she's dealing with more hate than ever before. It's the way things work. It's also the focus of the rapper's new single "TGIF." GloRilla dismisses her haters over infectious trap production, and the music video matches the song's energy by heading out to the desert.

The "TGIF" music video largely takes place on a tour bus, which makes sense given GloRilla's touring schedule. It's a tactic Latto pulled on the "Sunday Service (Remix)," which featured her, Megan Thee Stallion and Flo Milli rapping and twerking on another tour bus. GloRilla's music video is a step above Latto's posse cut, though. For one, the dancing plays more of a role. GloRilla and her crew are filmed celebrating in multiple locations, and the energy they have is infectious.

Especially during the desert scenes, which is embellished through impressive drone camerawork and a warm aesthetic perfectly suited to the song's lyrics. "It's 7 p.m. Friday, it's ninety-five degrees," GloRilla raps. "I ain't got no n**ga, and no n**ga ain't got me. I'm 'bout to show my a*s." It all works in unison, and it's all fun.

Read More: GloRilla Surprises Fans By Pulling Off Her Wig While Playing Guitar To Close A Show

GloRilla Throws A Summer Party In "New "TGIF" Video

Let us know what you think of this new music video, in the comments section down below. How did you feel about GloRilla's new single? Do you feel like this is one of her best music videos yet? Do you think she's dissing someone in particular? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Mustard & GloRilla Are Electric On Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update: Stream

About The Author
Danilo Castro
Danilo is a writer based out of San Diego. He graduated from the Art Institute of Tucson with a B.A. in digital media, and has since forged a career as a pop culture journalist. He covered hip-hop for Heavy.com, Rhyme Junkies and PopMatters prior to joining HotNewHipHop.com. Danilo's top five is constantly changing, but Biggie and Slug from Atmosphere remain permanent fixtures. His favorite rap album of all time is "Late Registration" by Kanye West, and that stays the same.
recommended content
https___images.genius.com_53e5370f8cebe8c9568c9de23c99ba47.1000x1000x1Music VideosGloRilla Keeps The Momentum Going With New Mixtape "Ehhthang Ehhthang"4.0K
a1ae12e6ad39e2dd05b1387622cf9dbc.1000x1000x1Music VideosGloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion And Cardi B Crush The "Wanna Be (Remix)"4.0K
2024 CMT Music Awards - Red CarpetMusic VideosGloRilla Claims Megan Thee Stallion Learned How To Twerk From Her8.4K
2024 CMT Music Awards - Red CarpetMusic VideosGloRilla Shares Profanity Laced Rant Against The Concept Of Sex Appeal3.2K