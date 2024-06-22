Mustard & GloRilla Are Electric On Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update: Stream

"Fire Emoji" also boasts releases from Rich The Kid, Ice Spice, IDK, Tee Grizzley, Key Glock, Jay Worthy, 6LACK, and Rakim this week.

The summer's only getting hotter, and we have a slew of scorching new hip-hop releases to cover on our latest Fire Emoji playlist update this week. Moreover, leading the way is the latest collaboration from Mustard and Travis Scott, "Parking Lot," the latter of which is celebrating a very successful "Pop Out" with Kendrick Lamar and friends in Los Angeles on Juneteenth. In addition, we have yet another GloRilla banger to talk about this year, and "TGIF" might be her best single of the year so far. Thanks to grand horn and string samples, deep bass hits, minimal snares, and more vocal charisma than any of us could ever muster, it's an absolute smasher.

Furthermore, Fire Emoji held no shortage of trunk-knockers and stankface-inducers this week, such as the expansive, hectic, and icy "Gimme A Second 2" from Rich The Kid, Ty Dolla $ign, and Kanye West. Ye's "sexist" bar might be a stinker, but hey, bad lyrics don't always stop a jam from sounding off. Next up is the newest single from Ice Spice: the fast-flowing "Phat Butt," which is yet another taster of her upcoming album Y2K. As far as some new and unexpected collaborations this week, IDK and Gunna delivered with the breezy and effortlessly chill "TiFFANY."

HNHH Fire Emoji Playlist: Stream

Elsewhere on Fire Emoji, you'll find Detroit hard-hitters like Tee Grizzley and his new single, the melancholy but determined "Robbery 7." We won't spoil what direction it goes around the halfway point, but just know that the energy shift is pretty infectious. All the Memphis fans out there also got more representation on this playlist update, such as Key Glock's new bouncy cut "Big Big Money." As for where this next summery jam belongs, a title like "105 West" and a cast comprising of Jay Worthy, DāM FunK, A-Trak, Ty Dolla $ign, Channel Tres, and DJ Quik should make it pretty obvious.