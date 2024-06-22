Mustard & GloRilla Are Electric On Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update: Stream

BYGabriel Bras Nevares114 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Megan Thee Stallion performs during the Hot Girl Summer Tour at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 21: GloRilla performs onstage during the Hot Girl Summer Tour at Crypto.com Arena on June 21, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Live Nation)
"Fire Emoji" also boasts releases from Rich The Kid, Ice Spice, IDK, Tee Grizzley, Key Glock, Jay Worthy, 6LACK, and Rakim this week.

The summer's only getting hotter, and we have a slew of scorching new hip-hop releases to cover on our latest Fire Emoji playlist update this week. Moreover, leading the way is the latest collaboration from Mustard and Travis Scott, "Parking Lot," the latter of which is celebrating a very successful "Pop Out" with Kendrick Lamar and friends in Los Angeles on Juneteenth. In addition, we have yet another GloRilla banger to talk about this year, and "TGIF" might be her best single of the year so far. Thanks to grand horn and string samples, deep bass hits, minimal snares, and more vocal charisma than any of us could ever muster, it's an absolute smasher.

Furthermore, Fire Emoji held no shortage of trunk-knockers and stankface-inducers this week, such as the expansive, hectic, and icy "Gimme A Second 2" from Rich The Kid, Ty Dolla $ign, and Kanye West. Ye's "sexist" bar might be a stinker, but hey, bad lyrics don't always stop a jam from sounding off. Next up is the newest single from Ice Spice: the fast-flowing "Phat Butt," which is yet another taster of her upcoming album Y2K. As far as some new and unexpected collaborations this week, IDK and Gunna delivered with the breezy and effortlessly chill "TiFFANY."

Read More: Kendrick Lamar's "The Pop Out": The 5 Best Moments

HNHH Fire Emoji Playlist: Stream

Elsewhere on Fire Emoji, you'll find Detroit hard-hitters like Tee Grizzley and his new single, the melancholy but determined "Robbery 7." We won't spoil what direction it goes around the halfway point, but just know that the energy shift is pretty infectious. All the Memphis fans out there also got more representation on this playlist update, such as Key Glock's new bouncy cut "Big Big Money." As for where this next summery jam belongs, a title like "105 West" and a cast comprising of Jay Worthy, DāM FunK, A-Trak, Ty Dolla $ign, Channel Tres, and DJ Quik should make it pretty obvious.

Meanwhile, 6LACK wears his ambitions and introspection on his sleeve on his new musical statement, "F**k The Rap Game." Finally, we wanted to shout out the legends Rakim, Kurupt, and Masta Killa for keeping the old-school alive on this playlist update with "BE ILL." Let us know what your favorite Fire Emoji release was this week, as well as what we missed, down in the comments section below. Check the playlist out above and, as always, come back to HNHH for more killer rap drops around the clock.

Read More: J. Cole & Tee Grizzley Link Up To Film Music Video In NYC

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
recommended content
Life Is Beautiful 2023 - Day 2 - PerformanceMusicKendrick Lamar & Drake End The Beef On Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update: Stream49.7K
2015 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - ShowMusicKanye West & Latto Go Wild On Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update: Stream2.5K
Chanel : Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024MusicKendrick Lamar & Drake's Feud Takes Over Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update: Stream6.2K
2024 NFL Draft - Round 1MusicEminem & Cardi B Make Magic On Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update: Stream4.5K