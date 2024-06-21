Key Glock Is Locked In On The Ominous & Braggadocious Slapper "Big Big Money"

BYZachary Horvath360 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
1.86.0-TZDXS23AF27U256TAOEUWBZUWY.0.1-21.86.0-TZDXS23AF27U256TAOEUWBZUWY.0.1-2
Key Glock and King Wonka are an underrated rapper/producer tandem.

It seems that fans have been waiting an eternity for Key Glock to drop "Big Big Money". Well, the wait is finally over, as the prolific rapper has delivered it this weekend. His supporters on YouTube have claimed that "REAL Key Glock fans been waiting on this since 2017". If that is true, then this song had better be good. To no surprise it is, as the Memphis talent continues to churn out hits in 2024.

Every single that has been put out this year has resonated with audiences. Whether it be the production, the flows or the bars, Key Glock continues to prove why he is one of the most consistent MCs in the game. Once again, Mr. Glock links up with his partner in crime, King Wonka. These two just always seem to be on the same wavelength and "Big Big Money" is another example of that. Even though the 26-year-old sticks to a certain lyrical formula, it rarely comes across as repetitive. His ever-changing flows and his recognition for interesting trap beats keep you on your toes. One track that we feel is a good example of this is "F*** Around & Find Out". "Big Big Money" is also like the latter, as Glock slices through the dark instrumental like a hot knife through butter.

Read More: Rod Wave Releases Ballad "Lonely" Ahead Of New Unnamed Project

Listen To "Big Big Money" By Key Glock

Quotable Lyrics:

Big money (Phew, phew, phew), n****, this how big money walk, yeah (Yeah)
Big, big knots, n****, you know what I got, yeah (Uh, yeah)
I'ma get guap, n****, ’til my heart stop (Yeah)
And they put me in a box, I'm a n**** with a lot (Yeah, yeah, yeah)
Heard you n****s with the cops, I just sit back, watch and plot (Huh, yeah)
Six figures on a watch (Phew), s***, I could've bought a car (Skrrt)

Read More: GloRilla Has Another Viral Hit With Promiscuous Banger "TGIF"

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is the Music Freelance News Writer for HNHH. He was brought on to the staff in August 2023. The passion for music and sports has always been there and being able to share it through writing is extremely fulfilling for him. Zach looks to bring the very best content for the site.
recommended content
key glock no hook 2SongsKey Glock Serves Up First Single From "Glocktober" With "No Hook 2"5.0K
Key Glock/YouTubeSongsKey Glock Drops Hard-Hitting "I'm The Type"4.3K
SongsKey Glock Puts In "Work" On New Single7.0K
1.83.0-GO5IXKPXQYKZL7G25W6LUQXBOU.0.1-3SongsKey Glock Is Keeping Fans Fed With "Q Dogz"3.5K