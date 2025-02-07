Key Glock Inches One Step Closer To The "Glockaveli" Era With Confident Banger "3AM in ToKEYo"

Glock's new album is almost here.

Escalade V (Skrrt), you can hear me comin' up the street (Skrrt) Hop out smellin' like a P, you know that motherf*cker reek I'm a Kansas City fan, yeah, you know who I be chiefin' My diamonds got her in a trance, next thing I know, she leakin' She tryna take it out my pants, damn, she suck it like she teethin' You know I keep one in the head, I aim it at your beanie (Bop)

Backtracking to 2023 for a second, Young Dolph 's talented successor relentlessly teased the possibility of dropping a new project. He continuously promoted the title Glocktober on his social media. However, nothing ever came of that. But fast forward to 2025 and we now officially have an album name confirmed, as well as a release date. Glockaveli is our next LP, with him revealing the name, cover art and month in August. But as it stands now, February 12 is when he will drop. For now, we are treated to "3AM in ToKEYo," a uber-braggadocious banger produced in part by the legendary DJ Paul . The chorus has a nice soulful sample throughout before the beat drops and turns into a dark and rumbling banger. Glock drops some hilarious and sticky bars, making for a great way to usher in this next era.

Key Glock's been a steady presence within the trap/Memphis hip-hop scene for the last few years now. However, you can argue that he truly solidified his standing with 2023 with Glockoma 2 and even its subsequent deluxe that added even more high-octane bangers. While he mostly sticks to his formula, he knows how to deviate enough from it (particularly beat wise) to keeps his audience engaged. We are still going back to tracks like "Let's Go," "Chromosomes," "Presidential Rolex," and others. In our opinion, Mr. Glock also had a nice run last year with some singles such as "Q-Dogz," "Big Big Money," and "F*ck Around & Find Out."

