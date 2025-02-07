Saquon Barkley's Fiancée Anna Congdon Draws Heat For Old Tweets Using The N-Word

Saquon Barkley recently announced his engagement to his girlfriend Anna Congdon, but unfortunately for the couple, it didn't take long for their relationship to fall under scrutiny. Well, it actually has nothing to do with the Super Bowl LIX-bound Philadelphia Eagles running back, but rather with his fiancée's slur-laden old tweets. Moreover, Internet detectives scrolled back in time and found some old posts from Congdon using the n-word multiple times, and although many might downplay these messages as just jokes, they certainly carry a different context now. However, at press time, it doesn't seem like either individual has spoken on the matter or addressed it in any significant way.

Also, this follows some other big news for Saquon Barkley, as the former New York Giant recently received the honor of the NFL's Offensive Player of the Year for 2025. We will see whether or not this debacle with his fiancée Anna Congdon overshadows some of these more important achievements online, although they were so long ago that many people might not take them seriously. That's worrisome in its own right, but such is the nature of these discussions on social media.

Are Saquon Barkley & Anna Congdon Engaged?

But Saquon Barkley probably has much bigger things on his mind right now, namely the big game in just about 48 hours at press time. Super Bowl LIX will see the Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday (February 9), and although the matchup disappointed a lot of people online, the halftime show certainly points to more exciting developments. Kendrick Lamar will rock the stage alongside SZA, and the ruckus around his dominant 2024 run led up to this in an inescapably monumental way. There's a lot riding on this...

Meanwhile, Saquon Barkley has faced contract issues in the past, but nothing like this situation with his fiancée Anna Congdon. We will see whether or not they speak on this at length, have anything significant to say about the backlash, or simply sweep it all under the rug and lead through a more dignified example. After all, no one said that decade-old messages define you, as long as you can show the growth that you underwent since.