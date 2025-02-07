Saquon Barkley's Fiancée Anna Congdon Draws Heat For Old Tweets Using The N-Word

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 766 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Philadelphia Eagles Press Conference
Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) during a press conference in advance of Super Bowl LIX at New Orleans Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The NFL star's partner has some old tweets to address.

Saquon Barkley recently announced his engagement to his girlfriend Anna Congdon, but unfortunately for the couple, it didn't take long for their relationship to fall under scrutiny. Well, it actually has nothing to do with the Super Bowl LIX-bound Philadelphia Eagles running back, but rather with his fiancée's slur-laden old tweets. Moreover, Internet detectives scrolled back in time and found some old posts from Congdon using the n-word multiple times, and although many might downplay these messages as just jokes, they certainly carry a different context now. However, at press time, it doesn't seem like either individual has spoken on the matter or addressed it in any significant way.

Also, this follows some other big news for Saquon Barkley, as the former New York Giant recently received the honor of the NFL's Offensive Player of the Year for 2025. We will see whether or not this debacle with his fiancée Anna Congdon overshadows some of these more important achievements online, although they were so long ago that many people might not take them seriously. That's worrisome in its own right, but such is the nature of these discussions on social media.

Read More: Channing Crowder Told Saquon Barkley He Has "Beautiful F***in' Legs"

Are Saquon Barkley & Anna Congdon Engaged?

But Saquon Barkley probably has much bigger things on his mind right now, namely the big game in just about 48 hours at press time. Super Bowl LIX will see the Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday (February 9), and although the matchup disappointed a lot of people online, the halftime show certainly points to more exciting developments. Kendrick Lamar will rock the stage alongside SZA, and the ruckus around his dominant 2024 run led up to this in an inescapably monumental way. There's a lot riding on this...

Meanwhile, Saquon Barkley has faced contract issues in the past, but nothing like this situation with his fiancée Anna Congdon. We will see whether or not they speak on this at length, have anything significant to say about the backlash, or simply sweep it all under the rug and lead through a more dignified example. After all, no one said that decade-old messages define you, as long as you can show the growth that you underwent since.

Read More: Taylor Swift Fans Rip Travis Kelce To Shreds For Donald Trump Super Bowl Comments

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images Sports Chanel Iman Does Sexy Bikini Dance For Sterling Shepard: Video 4.1K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 40.9K
NFC Divisional Playoffs - New York Giants v Philadelphia Eagles Sports Saquon Barkley Sets NFL World On Fire By Signing With The Eagles 847
NFC Divisional Playoffs - New York Giants v Philadelphia Eagles Sports Saquon Barkley Removes References To New York Giants From His Social Media 424