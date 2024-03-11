Saquon Barkley Sets NFL World On Fire By Signing With The Eagles

Saquon Barkley is easily one of the best and most dynamic running backs in the entire NFL when he is healthy. Overall, the New York Giants have been very lucky to have him. However, it has become increasingly clear that he would leave the team in free agency. The team had no interest in a franchise tag, and they were essentially letting Barkley walk. Today, players could sign with new teams, and Barkley made his decision just about an hour ago. As you will see, it was a bombshell.

Barkley is now going to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Giants' division rival will now get the services of a dominant running back. Of course, this was explosive news and Giants fans were the victims of it all. Now, they have to face Barkley twice a year, and there is no doubt that he will be motivated to go up against his former team. As for the contract itself, he will be getting $37.75 million over three years and $26 million is guaranteed. Moreover, he has incentives that can bring his entire deal up to $46.75 million.

Saquon Barkley Is Going To Philly

In a plethora of tweets which can be found below, you will see some of the reactions to this news. Overall, Eagles fans are extremely excited about what is happening to their franchise. Meanwhile, Giants fans are absolutely devastated and heartbroken. No matter what, the NFC East is going to be filled with intrigue next year.

Twitter Reacts

