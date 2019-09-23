Saquon Barkley
- SportsSaquon Barkley Removes References To New York Giants From His Social MediaBarkley is pulling from the contract standoff playbook.By Ben Mock
- SportsSaquon Barkley Says He "Might Have To" Skip 2023 Season Amid Contract StalemateThe Giants could be missing a major piece come the start of the season.By Ben Mock
- SportsSaquon Barkley Could Sit Out NFL Week 1 If Extension Not ReachedThe running back is reportedly unafraid to withhold his services.By Ben Mock
- SportsChanning Crowder Told Saquon Barkley He Has "Beautiful F*ckin' Legs""Sky's out, thighs out," Crowder said of Barkley's "hoochie daddy" shorts.By Erika Marie
- SneakersSaquon Barkley's Nike Air Trainer 3 Unveiled: Official PhotosSaquon Barkley is making big moves with Nike.By Alexander Cole
- SportsSaquon Barkley Cleared By Giants' Medical Team For Season Opener: ReportThe Giants' medical team have cleared Saquon Barkley to return to the field, the night before the team kicks off their regular season.By Cole Blake
- SportsDan Orlovsky Proposes Insane Deshaun Watson-Giants TradeThis would definitely be an interesting move.By Alexander Cole
- SportsGiants Players Livid As Eagles Appear To Throw GameThe Eagles loss left the New York Giants out of the playoffs.By Alexander Cole
- SportsSaquon Barkley Officially Diagnosed With Torn ACLThings aren't looking good for the Giants.By Alexander Cole
- SportsSaquan Barkley Scrubs Instagram, Likely To Miss Season: ReportSaquon Barkley is likely to miss the remainder of the season, according to new reports.By Cole Blake
- SportsSaquon Barkley Suffers Knee Injury Against BearsSaquon Barkley has struggled with injuries over the past two seasons. By Alexander Cole
- StreetwearNike Unveils Saquon Barkley's New Logo & Apparel Collection: First LookNike x Saquon collection set to debut this Friday.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsSaquon Barkley Posts Hype Video, Hints At Return In Week 7Barkley trending towards playing in Week 7.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsSaquon Barkley Is Already Back On The Field 10 Days After Injury: VideoConfirmed: Saquon is a freak of nature.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsSaquon Barkley Injury Status Updated Following Giants Win On SundayThe Giants will be facing a bit of a setback on offense.
By Alexander Cole